Ford vs. Tesla: Which Stock Is A Better Buy?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is the world's most valuable automaker and is the current market share leader in the electric vehicle (EV) space. But compared to Ford's (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report long history, it's practically a startup. Meanwhile, Ford has bold plans to become a major EV player.

Taking a look at the two stocks' valuations — along with the opinions of Wall Street experts — let's see which of these two automakers would be the better choice for your portfolio.

Valuations: TSLA vs. F

Although both companies design, develop, and produce automobiles, they're priced differently. As an EV maker, Tesla tends to be valued according to the technology it offers — not necessarily the number of units it delivers.

With a market cap above $800 billion, Tesla is among the top 10 most valuable companies in the world today. More than that, it trades at the highest price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple: 123 times, more than that of the runner-up, Amazon (AMZN). Early in 2021, Tesla's P/E ratio reached a whopping all-time high of 1,100 times.

On the other hand, as a traditional automotive company, Ford is valued mostly for its production capacity and financial results. Unfortunately, that means its numbers are much less impressive. Ford is valued at $72 billion and is the sixth most valuable company in the auto industry. Also, it currently trades at a modest P/E ratio multiple of only 9 times, compared to the sector median of 12 times.

In 2021 alone, Ford sold 3.9 million vehicles globally, with 11,116 of them being electric vehicles. Meanwhile, Tesla delivered 937,172 electric vehicles in 2021. Crunching the numbers, it is possible to estimate that, based on each company's market cap and considering 2021 deliveries, Tesla's equity is valued roughly at $959,200 per car delivered, while Ford is worth only roughly $18,400 per car sold.

Ford plans to increase EV production to 600,000 by 2023, according to its CEO, Jim Farley. That would make Ford the second-largest EV producer just behind Tesla, which expects to produce 1.3 million vehicles in 2022 and 2.3 million more in 2023.

What Wall Street Thinks of Ford's Stock

According to analysts' consensus on Ford, the stock is a moderate buy, and the median price target is $23.13 over the next 12 months — implying an upside of 37%.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy is one of the bulls with a buy recommendation and a $25 price target on F. His main reason for feeling bullish is that he believes Ford's competitive position, along with its corporate structure, will provide better transparency for its investors as it transitions to making EVs.

More skeptical, RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak has a neutral recommendation on Ford and predicts a price target of $22. According to Spak, Ford's reorganization into two distinct auto units, Ford Blue (focused on combustion engines) and Ford Model E (focused on electric vehicles and batteries), helps investors better understand the business. But he still views with skepticism the key performance indicators for the individual units.

On the bear side, Daiwa analyst Jairam Nathan has a sell recommendation on Ford, forecasting a share price target of $16 for the 12 twelve months. According to the analyst, he thinks it is too aggressive for the company to expect both an operating profit margin goal of 10% and a profitable EV business by 2026.

What Wall Street Thinks of Tesla's Stock

Like Ford, the Wall Street consensus on Tesla is also a moderate buy. With a median price target of $1,068 for the next 12 months, this implies an upside potential of 26%.

One of Tesla's bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter. He recommends buying the stock and predicts a price target of $1,300. Potter expects Tesla to deliver 1.58 million vehicles in 2022, which implies 69% year-over-year growth. Although he's skeptical about Tesla's gross margin for 2022, the analyst believes the company's strong cash flow shields it from the current macroeconomic uncertainties.

Bearish on Ford and neutral on Tesla, Daiwa analyst Jairam Nathan pins Tesla's fair price at $863. Nathan doesn't see much upside at Tesla's current valuation level, due to the company's lack of new products and with competitors entering the EV market at a rapid pace.

The most bearish of all on Tesla is Citi analyst Itay Michaeli. With a sell recommendation on Tesla and a price target of $313, the analyst sees a 63% downside by 2022. His concerns are due to gross margin easing in Q3 and Q2 and the outlook given in Q4 for 2022 being mixed with positive comments regarding production but less robust regarding new product launches.

So Which One Is the Better Pick?

The electric vehicle industry is widely considered to be the future of the automotive industry. And Tesla is undeniably the most consolidated and largest producer of electric vehicles today, with the largest EV market share.

On the other hand, Ford recently made the move to separate its EV (electric vehicles) and ICE (internal combustion engine) businesses. ICE is currently the bulk of its business today and should remain so until at least 2030. Ford believes that half of its global sales should be electric cars and promises to be a major competitor to Tesla.

I believe that in the long term, with the imminent global adoption of electric vehicles, based on its current valuation, Ford's stock should see more upside than Tesla.

However, even with stiffer competition in the EV market for Tesla going forward, the company should continue to be a reference in technology and should also continue to be one step ahead of its competitors.

