On Thursday, February 3, Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report saw the worst loss of value in the history of the stock market. FB shares plummeted more than 25%, wiping $230 billion off its market capitalization.

The trigger? For the first time in its history, the company formerly known as Facebook reported a decrease in the number of daily active users in the fourth quarter. This put the company's growth prospects in check and could also put more pressure on the company's future projects, such as the Metaverse.

Jim Cramer recently gave his opinion on the stock and what Meta should do next. Let's summarize what he had to say.

Figure 1: FB Stock: What Jim Cramer Thinks of the Bloodbath Unsplash

Cramer on Meta: Not an Existential Moment

After Meta's post-earnings bloodbath, Jim Cramer sees the event as a buying opportunity, rather than a terrible inflection point.

However, the main reason Cramer is bullish on Meta for the long haul is because of its founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. Cramer has complete faith that the CEO will handle both the Metaverse and the Apple privacy issue well.

Furthermore, Cramer sees Meta as possessing unlimited fire power and thus placing itself as a fierce competitor to TikTok. And he sees plenty of opportunity in Meta’s Reels feature as a platform for people to create their own product.

Finally, the Mad Money host concluded that Meta's current moment is not an existential one, but a strategic and competitive one.

However, given the mega-bearish reaction, the stock market begs to differ.

Not the First FB Post-Earnings Bloodbath

Cramer compared this week's scenario to the one seen in July 2018, when shares of Facebook plummeted close to 20% after a disastrous earnings report.

Also that same year, Facebook got caught up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The British political consulting firm indicated that Facebook had collected data from tens of millions of users without permission.

By the end of 2018, Facebook's stock had dropped 40%.

Facebook recovered from its 2018 plunge only in January 2020. And two months later, in March, markets worldwide crashed due to the COVID pandemic and FB lost a further 30%.

Fragile Investor Sentiment in Tech and Growth Stocks

Volatility has returned to the markets due to weak investor sentiment in tech and growth stocks. This sector may deteriorate again after its brief rally.

If you want to buy Meta stock now, keep in mind that prices will likely fluctuate in the short to medium terms. In general, tech and growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to macroeconomic headwinds like inflation, interest rate raises, and increased labor and operational costs.

Therefore, if you agree with Jim Cramer and choose to use a buy-and-hold strategy with Meta, try not to keep checking your brokerage home screen.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)