I have been writing plenty lately about the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report. In addition to my interest in disruptive, cutting-edge tech companies, I believe that this fund can eventually offer sizable gains to dip-buying investors who know how to take advantage of the opportunity.

I have explained why using a moving average strategy to own ARKK at the right time and ride the eventual recovery could make sense. While I wait for that entry price to materialize, it has been interesting to see the ETF starting to test a bottom.

Figure 1: Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation: Here’s A Sign Of A Bottom ARK Invest Management

ARKK looks for a firm bottom

First, I must be honest: I am not a skilled technical analyst who can consistently find buying and selling points by looking at a chart. But something regarding ARKK has caught my attention.

ARKK has been unwinding since February 2021, more pronouncedly since November. However, starting on January 24, the ETF has bounced off a support price in the mid-to- high $60s three times, once every four calendar days or so — see graph below:

1st bounce on Jan. 24, at $65.88

2nd bounce on Jan. 28, at $64.76

3rd bounce on Feb. 3, at $69.04

Figure 2: ARKK 1-month period performance Seeking Alpha

Here’s something even more interesting: ARKK has traded, on average, 27.1 million shares per day so far in 2022 and 16.6 million over a longer period, according to Yahoo Finance. On each of the three days when the bounces above took place, volume traded averaged a much higher 45.3 million and reached a peak of 66.4 million on January 24.

This is to say that not only has ARKK found support at those levels, the mini-rebounds have happened with the support of above-average volume. This could mean heavy inflow of buyers when the ETF trades in the mid-to-high $60s.

So, buy ARKK?

I find the above peculiar, but not enough to make me want to buy ARKK today.

Once again, I fear for the “bubble burst effect” that can still produce large losses, even when shares are snatched after a steep decline. Think of how many dip-buyers got burned in 2000, after the Nasdaq lost half of its value in a few months but continued to unwind for years.

I still like the moving average strategy best because it caps the loss potential. The 50-day line is currently at $84, so ARKK would need to climb about 15% from here before I could feel comfortable that an upward trend is starting to form.

In any case, the recent “triple bounce” could mean that a bottom will be here very soon. Let’s keep an eye on this.

Twitter speaks

ARK Innovation ETF currently trades at just short of $73. Since late January, it bounced off the mid-to-high $60 levels three times on three different days, suggesting that the fund could bottom soon. When is a good time to buy ARKK?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)