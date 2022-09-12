"Big Short" Michael J. Burry warns that SPY still has plenty further to fall.

Anticipating the biggest crisis since the dot-com bubble, Burry recently sold his entire portfolio of stocks, save for one company.

Burry warns tech stocks with high multiples should continue to show weakness over the next several quarters.

Figure 1: “Big Short” Michael Burry Says SPY’s Downturn Has Not Reached Its Bottom Yet Bloomberg via Getty Images

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock Q2 Earnings: Bears Caught Off Guard Again)

Burry Is Running To The Hills

Since the beginning of the year, Burry has been tweeting that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report rebounded very quickly - too quickly - and made unjustified gains after the COVID-19 crash in 2020. He points to other historic crashes as examples of what a recovery should look like.

Plus, according to Burry, the current economic situation may lead to a shock worse than any stock market crisis in recent history.

The Scion Asset Management manager believes that there is a confluence of factors at play here. He points out that since the Covid market bottomed in early 2020, lockdowns, meme stocks, crypto leverage, and rampant inflation all point toward a chaotic and disastrous future for the overall market.

With that in mind, it’s not hard to see why Burry is running for the hills. In August, he liquidated Scion Asset Management's entire portfolio of stocks, except for one: Geo Group Inc. (GEO) - Get Geo Group Inc (The) REIT Report, a company that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities. Burry had about $165 million in U.S. stocks as of the end of the last quarter of this year, holding companies such as Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Report, Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Booking Holdings Inc. Report, and a few others.

Figure 2: Scion Asset Management portfolio. WhaleWisdom

Inflation Is Not Just A Single Peak

The S&P 500 recovered about 16% from mid-June to mid-August. Investors were buoyed by hopes that inflation had finally peaked. July’s CPI report showed YoY inflation had dropped from 9.1% to 8.5%, and month-over-month inflation from June to July was actually zero.

Figure 3: US. inflation since 2020. Statista

However, according to Burry, there is still no reason to celebrate. The fund manager claims that inflation has always been "peaky" - i.e., it has never had just a single peak. Burry notes that investors should not be fooled by periods of brief deflation, since inflationary cycles usually last for years, while inflationary eras can last for decades.

Skeptical of the Fed's and the U.S. government's actions, Burry says that the inflationary spikes resolving are not consequences of monetary policy and politics. He says the resolutions are due to the essence of the nature of inflation itself, which tends to oscillate significantly.

Higher Multiples To Be Punished

Recently, Burry also predicted that tech stocks are to face continued headwinds. He claims that the “undercutting” model for software and hardware, which has proven to be revolutionary in recent years, has caused most tech stocks to receive very stretched valuation multiples.

In a rising interest rates environment, high-multiple tech stocks won’t be able to deliver the same growth numbers they’ve been able to over the past several years.

According to Burry, this should become increasingly apparent as the fourth quarter approaches. That’ll be on top of an already poor year for tech stocks. Flagship companies have fallen considerably, with Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report falling 53% YTD, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report dropping 22% and 15% respectively.

No Real Consensus On Recession Yet

Michael Burry is just one of many hedge fund managers, economists, and CEOs with an opinion on the likelihood of a recession over the next twelve months. Right now, it’s difficult to pin down a consensus on the subject.

Even though, in the long term, the stock market tends to reflect the overall condition of the economy, in the short term, this is not necessarily the case.

Take very recent history for example. In 2020, the return on the S&P 500 was 18.4%, and in 2021 the return was a staggering 28.7%. Yet in the same period, GDP fell by 3.4%. Even though in 2021 GDP rose by 5.7%, that growth was largely a correction from 2020.

Today, economic sentiment is not great, though it is not yet as terrible as it was during the 2008 crisis. That year, the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 all fell by as much as 50%.

Sectors such as tech have suffered precipitous drops, with big names such as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report, Nvidia, and Meta taking particularly large hits. On the other hand, some industrial sectors, such as energy producers, have benefited from elevated oil prices.

That trend may be turning around, though, as oil prices recently hit seven-month lows. That fact alone is working to assuage some investors’ inflationary fears. High oil and gas prices - which affect consumers by raising transportation and manufacturing costs - have been a large driver of inflation. Oil’s drop, then, provides some evidence against the predictions of prophets of economic chaos, such as Michael Burry.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)