I have been writing about Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report quite a bit lately. The key reason is that this fund, made up primarily of high-growth, disruptive tech companies, has been in a deep drawdown.

For this reason, a potential rebound here could unlock significant value to investors. But the trick, in my view, is knowing when to jump in without getting burned.

Figure 1: ARK Innovation ETF: Have The Discipline To Limit Losses Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 3 Reasons Why GameStop Stock Might Keep Going Up)

Let the market reveal the entry point

I believe that the best strategy is to wait for the market to tell when it is safer to own this ETF. Because ARKK may be undergoing a boom-bust cycle that resembles a bubble, catching the trend higher is crucial. To do so, pay attention to the moving averages.

By buying shares only above the 50-day moving average and selling it below the trend line, for example, an investor can participate in an eventual recovery without potentially riding another leg lower. Below is how this strategy (orange line) would have worked since the start of 2020.

Figure 2: ARKK: buy-hold vs. moving average strategy. DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Currently, ARKK’s 50-day moving average is at $85, but the ETF share price is only $74. Therefore, per the strategy above, now is not yet a good time to own ARKK. The fund still needs to find some positive momentum that signals that the selloff may be over.

Why buy higher?

Recently, a reader raised a good point: why wait to buy ARKK when its price is higher? Shouldn’t one prefer to buy shares in the $70s rather than in the $80s or above?

The answer has to do with loss mitigation.

Bubble stocks tend to trend, both higher and lower. This was the case with the Japan market in the 1980s (up) and 1990s (down); and with the Nasdaq in the 1990s (up) and 2000s (down). Bitcoin in 2017 was another good example.

Here are a few fun facts:

Investors that bought the Nasdaq 100 after a 50% correction, in December 2000, still lost 33% in 2001 and another 37% in 2002. Investors that bought the Nikkei 225 after a 50% correction, in September 1990, lost another 61% through April 2003. Investors that bought bitcoin after a 50% correction, in January 2018, faced another correction of roughly 70% by December of that same year.

Simply trying to catch a bottom and “holding on to dear life” can cause serious damage to a portfolio. This is why being patient enough to ride the trends can yield much better results.

February teaches a lesson

It is still too early to talk about the ARKK saga from beginning to end, boom to bust. It is also unclear whether the ETF will find a floor at around $70 per share, or if the painful correction will extend into the latter part of 2022.

But the market has already been teaching a few lessons in February. For instance, I have recently observed that a triple bottom seemed to be forming. Could this be a sign that ARKK has found enough demand at current prices, and that a rally is imminent?

Luckily, I did not commit any money to the trade at that point. In a single day of bearish macroeconomic news regarding inflation and rising interest rates, ARKK shed another 3.1% in market value. The outlook is concerning since monetary policy could now tighten more quickly.

Because growth stocks tend to be most sensitive to these macro issues, it is reasonable that ARKK could be under pressure once again in the near term. Not until the share price reaches the moving average will I have much confidence that the ETF is ready to rise from the ashes.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 2 Top NFT-Related Stocks to Buy in 2022)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)