Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has been a beast in the past five years: cumulative returns of 1,600% that were nearly 20 times better than the performance of the S&P 500. Still, shares of the EV maker could reach as high as $1,580, at least according to one bullish Wall Street analyst.

But no one seems as confident about TSLA as ARK Innovation’s Cathie Wood. The portfolio manager sees the stock price hitting a whopping $4,600 by 2026. This would represent a cumulative return of 350% and annualized gains of nearly 40% through the next five years.

Figure 1: ARK Innovation: Cathie Wood’s Bet On Tesla Can Be Huge Ark Invest

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 3 Short Squeeze Potential Stocks To Keep An Eye On)

Tesla to help ARKK climb 50% per year

Cathie Wood is known for being a very optimistic growth investor — some would argue too much so. During a recent CNBC interview, she projected that ARK Innovation would yield gains of 50% per year in the foreseeable future, despite the inflation and interest rate headwinds.

The expectations may seem way too rosy for most. But at least, they are consistent with Cathie Wood’s optimism towards Tesla stock.

TSLA currently accounts for a bit over 10% of ARK Innovation. Logically, and assuming no major change to portfolio allocation, the 40% projected annual returns in Tesla shares through 2026 should help to support the 50% targeted annual increase in ARKK price.

The question then becomes: how about the rest of the portfolio? In order for ARK Innovation to rise as much as Ms. Wood expects it to, all other holdings collectively would have to appreciate by more than 50% per year.

The good news is that, if Cathie Wood is right about Tesla, she will probably be too about many of ARKK’s other stocks. This is the case because investor appetite for growth stocks, whether it be Tesla, Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report or something similar, should be a tide that lifts or sinks all boats.

I am willing to bet that, if TSLA is up 40% per year through 2026, TDOC and Coinbase (COIN) very well may be too. And some of ARKK’s other holdings, particularly higher beta ones, may rise even more if the market conditions are just right.

It could start this week

ARKK has been struggling so far this year, down 38% YTD. Even Tesla stock, an outperformer relative to other growth names, has dipped 14% in 2022.

The turnaround in both, if it happens soon, could be triggered on Tesla’s upcoming earnings day. The EV maker is scheduled to release Q1 results on April 20. The company will be tasked with beating 71% revenue growth expectations in an environment of supply chain challenges.

But Elon Musk and team have a track record of impressing analysts and investors. Maybe they will again this time, against the odds in this tough macroeconomic environment.

If it happens, ARKK could finally break the inertia, turn momentum around, and make strides towards Cathie Wood’s ambitious long-term goals.

Ask Twitter

Famed investor Cathie Wood thinks that ARK Innovation can climb 50% per year through 2026, while Tesla stock (a 10%-plus holding) rises nearly 40% annually in the same period. Which of the two do you think happens?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)