More than 65% below their all-time high in October 2020, Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report shares have suffered from the end of the e-commerce tailwinds caused by the pandemic, along with regulatory hurdles affecting large Chinese companies.

However, the Chinese e-commerce giant still has very solid business fundamentals, and many Wall Street experts see the opportunity to buy Alibaba shares at a low as a good one.

Figure 1: Alibaba Stock: Experts Sees Nearly 70% Growth Potential Ahead Alibaba

Here is what Wall Street has been saying regarding Alibaba stock.

Alibaba Bulls on Parade

In general, Wall Street has been super bullish on Alibaba stock for quite some time now. Among 16 analysts, only one holds a sell recommendation. All the rest hold a strong buy stance.

BABA’s average price target for the next 12 months is $176, which, based on the current share price of $104.27, implies an expected upside of more than 68%.

Here are some of the most recent ratings provided by analysts.

Even though she reduced her price target from $200 to $177, Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap remains bullish on Alibaba for the long term. In fact, Yap issued the most recent buy rating for Alibaba.

Yap lowered her price target due to Chinese lockdowns due to climbing COVID cases, which should affect Alibaba's profit growth in the near term. She predicts that the impacts of these lockdowns should extend into the first fiscal quarter and delay the recovery trend in the second half of the year.

Another bullish rating came from Goldman Sachs analyst Piyush Mubayi, who reiterated a buy recommendation and set a price target of $185. The analyst believes that the company's record-high share buyback program will help improve Alibaba's balance sheet going forward.

A month ago, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao was another bull, but at the time he had cut his price target sharply from $247 to $170. However, according to Shao, the company's reported December quarter was in line with gross merchant volume and resilient when compared to the difficult quarter from a macroeconomic standpoint.

JPMorgan, the Lonely Bear

The only Wall Street analyst with a sell recommendation on Alibaba at the moment is Alex Yao of JPMorgan. With a price target at $75, the analyst predicts a downside of almost 28%, based on current prices.

His bearish forecast is due to high macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. Investors have been avoiding Chinese internet stocks, leading to pullouts by investment funds in which Alibaba was a key stock.

Yao also thinks the company's core business is under pressure, thanks to high global inflation rates and a decrease in consumption in the Chinese market due to the recent lockdowns in the country. He expects this to compromise the short- to medium-term outlook for BABA.

Finally, the analyst considers Alibaba a "proxy to China online consumption" and warns that investors should stay away from Chinese internet companies in the next six to 12 months.

The Bottom Line

Even though regulatory and macroeconomic risks weigh heavily on Alibaba, the load is lighter than it was in 2021. Back then, Alibaba had to deal with tough comps due to weaker e-commerce sales in 2021 than in 2020. Plus, a selloff of its shares reduced its market cap by roughly half a billion.

This year, Alibaba faces milder regulatory risks. Chinese government officials are rethinking their strict regulatory policies for companies listed on U.S. exchanges.

Looking at the company's fundamentals, its business remains robust. Alibaba continues to have bold growth plans for the long term. It also has nearly half a trillion dollars in cash to pave the way and expand new segments, such as cloud computing and storage.

Finally, when looking at valuation, Alibaba is much cheaper than its major peers. Alibaba currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.9 times. Of itts main rivalsm Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report currently trades at a P/E of 50 times, and JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report trades at 36 times.

Thus, I believe that in the long run, Alibaba's fundamentals will pay off. The company is too cheap to ignore entirely. Patient investors with a long-term view and a tolerance for short-term volatility may have a good opportunity to buy Alibaba now.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)