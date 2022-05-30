Alibaba Stock: Experts Are Thrilled After BABA’s Earnings

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report recently reported solid Q4 earnings results. Beating both earnings-per-share and revenue estimates, the company sent a positive message to investors, many of whom had become skeptical of the company's growth and profitability potential in the face of a very difficult macroeconomic environment.

Here is what some of Wall Street's experts thought of Alibaba's performance during Q4 earnings.

Alibaba's Earnings Beat Pleased The Markets

Amid a tumultuous economic backdrop - lockdowns in China, supply chain disruptions, rising interest rates, and more - Alibaba was able to surprise and excite investors.

The consensus had Alibaba reporting earnings-per-share of $1.10 for Q4. But BABA produced a healthy beat, reporting earnings-per-share of $1.25.

Revenues beat expectations, too - Alibaba reported revenues of $32.1 billion when Wall Street’s consensus was near the $29.9 billion mark.

Although the risks related to China's severe lockdowns persist, sales in Alibaba’s Chinese territory – which represents almost 70% of the company’s total revenues – grew 8% YoY. That rate came in well above expectations, especially given the global challenges facing e-Commerce (challenges that had only been amplified in China). Alibaba's China results contributed to their impressive total revenue growth of 9% YoY.

Looking ahead, it is notable that the company decided not to reveal its outlook for 2023, due to all the macroeconomic uncertainties surrounding the industry at the moment. But Alibaba's CFO, Toby Xu, reinforced the company’s commitment to and focus on long-term results. He stated that Alibaba will continue to generate high-quality revenue growth while cost optimizing its operations.

Trading Near a Historical Trough

Citigroup analyst Alicia Yap is an Alibaba bull. After the company’s "solid" fiscal Q4 earnings, she did trim her price target on BABA by $1, from $177 to $176. However, that price target still represents an attractive 86%+ upside, based on BABA’s market price at the time of this article’s writing ($94.48).

A few months ago, Yap had more significantly reduced her price target on Alibaba. She was worried about rising bond yields, tighter U.S. monetary policy, and Covid-19 lockdowns in China. However, after great Q4 results, she’s convinced that Alibaba's strong cash flow, coupled with its historically low valuation, will provide the stock with plenty of room to run.

Alibaba’s Impressive Earnings Power

According to Jiong Shao, an analyst at Barclays, once "the dust settles," Chinese giant Alibaba will remain the dominant e-commerce platform in China. That is, according to him, thanks to the company’s "impressive earnings power".

Shao extolled the solid Q1 results and considered the outlook for Q2 to be "decent." However, even though he remains bullish on Alibaba, the Barclays analyst did slightly cut his price target - from $170 to $161.

Share Buybacks To Regain Investors' Confidence

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian saw Alibaba's announcement to increase its buyback program - from $15 billion to $25 billion - as a sign of corporate confidence in the company's ongoing performance. Previously, Alibaba had already repurchased about $9.2 billion in shares.

Sebastian also sees increased buybacks as indication that Alibaba shares are too cheap. He’s set a price target of $144 for the next twelve months. Earlier, the Baird analyst had also extolled the significant value of Alibaba's technology-oriented e-commerce segment as well as its cloud services platform.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)