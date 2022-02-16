Airbnb Stock: Impressive Beat, Investors Rejoice

Although not a traditional meme name, Airbnb stock (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report has been swinging like one lately. The most recent development was solid Q4 earnings that, as of the writing of this paragraph, sent the share price higher by another 4% on February 16.

Today, we review the highlights of Airbnb’s most recent quarter. Roughly one year after the all-time highs, could this be the time for ABNB to boldly go where it has not gone before?

ABNB: earnings recap

The San Francisco-based travel company delivered an all-around beat on February 16, Airbnb’s third consecutive one. The $70 million in revenues above consensus may have seemed small, but it represented massive top-line growth of 78% above pandemic-distorted 2020 levels.

Sales were well supported by an also encouraging increase in bookings: over 90% to $11 billion. Both the number of experiences booked and average daily rates grew solidly. Consumers seem to be venturing out of the house and reaching for their wallets, as the COVID-19 crisis unwinds.

On earnings, GAAP EPS of 8 cents was about twice as large as previously expected. The bottom line number is still modest, but it has been improving quite a bit on the back of the pandemic recovery leading to P&L leverage — i.e. much higher revenues relative to costs.

Finally, Airbnb offered some guidance for Q1 that pleased investors. The company called for positive adjusted EBITDA, the first time ever that this will happen in a March quarter. It looks like Airbnb is not only recovering sales, but doing so profitably.

ABNB: traveling like a meme

Airbnb has been an erratic stock — very much since the December 2020 IPO, to be fair, but certainly during this latest stock market selloff.

ABNB’s trading range has been very wide: from $125 shortly after going public to an all-time high of $217 less than two months later. So far in 2022, Airbnb stock’s annualized volatility has been 56%, nearly three times as high as the S&P 500’s.

Investors should continue to expect ABNB to be more jittery than the average stock. This is the case because the company is still (1) dealing with the deep impact of the pandemic on its travel business and (2) evolving from “growth at all costs” to “growth with profitability”.

That said, Airbnb has proven that it is executing very well. In fact, judging by Q4 revenues that increased 18% per year over pre-pandemic levels and adjusted EBITDA that is higher now than it was pre-COVID, Airbnb seems ready to turn the page.

Momentum now seems to favor the bulls. There may be room for ABNB to head higher, as it still trades 14% below the historical peak. Investors that choose to jump in now, however, must be comfortable with a 2023 earnings multiple of over 100 times that still looks pretty rich.

