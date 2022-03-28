4 Reasons For BitNile Stock's Recent Rally

Micro-cap BitNile (NILE) has recently received plenty of attention on Reddit's most popular stock-related threads. The investment holding company, which operates largely in the cryptocurrency space, is under the Wall Street radar. And redditors are attracted to its rather bold objectives.

On March 28, shares soared roughly 12%. Let's dig deeper to find out what has caused the recent NILE rally.

Figure 1: 4 Reasons for BitNile's Recent Rally BitNile Twitter

1.BitNile Has Paid Off Its Secured Debt

On March 28, BitNile released a statement saying that the company had paid off senior secure notes in the amount of $66 million. According to CFO Kenneth Cragun, aside from loans on the company's hotel portfolio, BitNile is now debt-free.

The repurchase of the notes will free up the security interest in BitNile's assets — thus freeing up the equity commitments in the company's subsidiaries. It will also allow its subsidiary TurnOnGreen to move forward to become a publicly traded company.

Executive Chairman Milton Ault III said that the repayment of the senior secured notes is crucial to the future of BitNile's holdings: "The elimination of this secured debt is significant for BitNile and our stockholders, as we will be able to pursue the issuance of special dividends and execute on strategic opportunities to spin out key holdings in the future."

2. TurnOnGreen Will Go Public

On March 18, BitNile announced that TurnOnGreen had entered into a securities purchase agreement with Imperialis Holding Corp. and will become a public company seeking a listing on the Nasdaq. Shareholders will receive a dividend of securities of TurnOnGreen.

Since that announcement, BitNile shares have surged

3. It's Received Massive Exposure on Reddit

Individual investors have been talking up BitNile on Reddit. From March 27 through March 28, NILE was the second-most discussed ticker on the social media site.

Figure 2: From March 27 through March 28, NILE was the second-most discussed ticker on the social media site. Ape Wisdom

This exposure has caused a substantial increase in BitNile's trading volume. In the last 10 trading days, on average, 59.44 million shares were traded daily. That corresponds to more than 80% of the entire BitNile float being moved from one hand to another on a daily basis.

From March 18 to the morning of March 28, BitNile's shares appreciated by nearly 50%.

4. Bitcoin Has Gone Up

Another factor that may have influenced BitNile's share price surge is the recent increase in the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin mining is BitNile's largest business segment, accounting for 63% of its revenues. So there's a strong correlation between Bitcoin's value and BitNile's share price.

Between the evening of March 27 and the morning of March 28 Monday, Bitcoin rose 6.25%. That gave Bitcoin a total increase of 8% in the last five days and marked a new high for 2022.

Figure 3: Between the evening of March 27 and the morning of March 28 Monday, Bitcoin rose 6.25%. Google Finance

The Bitcoin surge was partly influenced by Exxon's announcement that it will start mining Bitcoin.

A boom in cryptocurrency — as we saw last year — could boost BitNile's share price. However, its crypto correlation could also be seen as a major risk factor for investors.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)