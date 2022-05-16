4 Most Anticipated Retail Earnings Reports This Week: WMT, JD, HD, TGT

This week, several major retail companies are expected to report their most recent quarterly earnings results. Let's take a look at what we can expect.

Walmart: Q1 Earnings (05/17 Pre-market)

Consensus EPS Estimates: $1.48

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $138.09B.

The market expects retail giant Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report to report earnings per share (EPS) 12.5% below the same period last year. In terms of revenue, minimal 0.3% year-over-year growth is expected.

According to RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh, for Q1, data points to comp sales of 2.5% versus the consensus of 1.8%. However, based on overall retail performance, he believes that growth will decelerate in April due to Walmart lapping up stimulus benefits and due to inflationary pressures. Finally, he added that he expects Q1 comp growth to be "+2% (cons. +1.8%) and EPS of $1.46 (cons. $1.48)."

JD.com: Q1 Earnings (05/17 Pre-market)

Consensus EPS Estimates: $0.24

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $34.72B.

The market expectation is that JD.com (JD) - Get JD.com Inc. Report will report a 37% decline in earnings per share year-over-year and nearly 10% growth in revenue year-over-year. The latest retail sales data in China was not good, reporting a year-over-year drop of 11.1% versus an expectation of -6.1%. The prior forecast was -3.5%.

Mizuho Securities analyst James Lee anticipates that the first half of 2022 will be challenging for Chinese internet companies due to the active disruptions caused by COVID restrictions in China. This should spread to all segments, including e-commerce. Although COVID is not a structural risk, the analyst believes that JD.com's turnaround timeline will be hampered.

Home Depot: Q1 Earnings (05/17 Pre-market)

Consensus EPS Estimates: $3.69

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $36.78B

If Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. Report reports numbers in line with consensus EPS, this would imply a 4.4% year-over-year decline. On the revenue side, the consensus estimates a decline of nearly 2% year-over-year.

Citi analyst Steven Zaccone cut 2023 earnings estimates for Home Depot and a few other large retailers due to the growing risk of recession. Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom believes that comp trends for Q1 through year-end are too optimistic to be considered stable-to-accelerating. Therefore, he views Home Depot's Q1 performance with uncertainty.

Target: Q1 Earnings (05/18)

Consensus EPS Estimates: $3.06

Consensus Revenue Estimates: $24.46B

For Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, the market expects EPS estimates to come in almost 17% below the same quarter last year. The market also expects revenues to come in 1% higher year-over-year.

RBC Capital has a bullish view for Q1. Analyst Steven Shemesh believes that higher spending on store visits will offset the decline in purchase frequency.

Further ahead: Lowe's and TJX

On May 18, two more large retailers will report their Q1 earnings.

The market expects that, like the other major retailers, Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. Report will report lower Q1 results. The consensus EPS is $3.22. The consensus revenue estimate is for $23.72 billion, down almost 3%.

TJX (TJX) - Get TJX Companies Inc Report, the leader in off-price retail, is expected to report a growth in its results different from other retailers. The EPS consensus is 61cents, implying growth of 37.5% year-over-year, and the revenue consensus estimate is $11.59B, implying growth of almost 15% year-over-year.

