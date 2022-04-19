Electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report will report its first-quarter (Q1) 2022 results on April 20.

To beat market expectations, Tesla needs to report earnings per share of $2.27, which would imply over 143% year-over-year (YoY) growth. In terms of revenue, analysts expect $17.8 billion, which would imply more than 71% YoY growth.

But aside from these challenging financial numbers Tesla has to beat, other key metrics should be crucial for the company. These include vehicle deliveries and future production estimates, as well as speculations about Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Below, we list some Wall Street views on what to expect for Tesla's Q1 earnings.

Figure 1: 3 Wall Street Forecasts Ahead of Tesla's Stock Q1 Earnings Tesla

Near-Term Supply Expectation Concerns

In Q1, Tesla reported 310,048 deliveries, roughly in line with the 311,000 that analysts were predicting.

However, thanks to China's zero-COVID policy, Tesla's Shanghai plant was recently shut down for three weeks. With a street rate of 2,100 vehicles produced per day, it is estimated that about 39,900 units were lost during this period.

However, even with the slowdown in production in China, the Wall Street consensus predicts deliveries in Q2 to hit 340,000 units.

Still, the analyst team at Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,350 to $1,250.

Also skeptical of near-term supply expectations, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson is a long-term disbeliever in Tesla's stretched valuation. With a sell recommendation on Tesla, he pruned his expectation further for Q1 due to the slight delivery miss and for Q2 due to Shanghai production issues. The analyst has set a fair price of $325 per share for Tesla.

Musk's Twitter Deal Could Be a Smokescreen

However, for the Barclays' Johnson, the recent soap opera involving Elon Musk's proposed Twitter (TWTR) buyout may serve as a “smokescreen” to shield Tesla from eventual weak Q2 guidance.

Johnson believes that Tesla's stock shouldn't be too much affected right away due to investors' attention on Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter.

But Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan has a different view. He agrees that, if Musk's bid for Twitter were successful, it would potentially have negative consequences for Tesla. One of the potential effects is that Musk would need to sell Tesla shares to cover his $39 billion offer for Twitter. That would put pressure on TSLA stock.

The Future Looks Bright for Tesla's Production

For Tesla super-bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities, Tesla has a fair price at $1,400. Ives believes many on Wall Street are underestimating how revolutionary the Austin factory will be.

Thanks to this facility, as well as the Berlin factory, Ives believes that by the end of this year Tesla will have a street rate capacity of 2 million units annually, compared to the current capacity of 1 million.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)