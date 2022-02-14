3 Top Penny Stocks for 2022

As their name implies, penny stocks are stocks that trade below $1 per share. However, in a broader scope, the term can also refer to stocks trading below $5 per share.

Among the benefits of penny stocks, investors can buy large quantities of them with little money and can generate large valuations quickly due to their high volatility and generally little Wall Street coverage.

However, be aware that penny stocks also represent an investment considered high risk because it is very much based on speculation.

Below, we list some companies with good potential in their markets that currently have a share price below $5.

Sundial Growers – $SNDL

Worth half a dollar, Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report enjoys enormous popularity among Reddit users because of its cannabis-oriented business.

Figure 1: Sundial Growers enjoys enormous popularity among Reddit users because of its cannabis-oriented business. Shutterstock

Also, Sundial shares have meme-stock appeal thanks to their trading performance since early 2021. Sundial stock has been highly volatile, especially because its value is based more on shareholder sentiment than company fundamentals.

Sundial shares have been in the spotlight lately due to its risk of delisting from the Nasdaq exchange. Sundial shares have failed to trade above $1 for more than 10 consecutive trading days in the last 180 days.

One way to avoid delisting would be to do a reverse stock split. This would involve merging the company's shares with the aim of forming a smaller number of shares in the float, decreasing liquidity, and proportionally increasing value.

A reason why its stock is below $1 can be explained by the aggressive dilution of its shares from 105 million in 2020 to more than 2 billion in 2021. However, the company's management has already warned that it plans to repurchase about $79.6 million worth of its common stock.

With the stock being under pressure to increase its share price in a short period of time, coupled with the strong popularity of SNDL stock coming mainly from Reddit forums, we should expect high volatility and large share price spikes in the near future. In addition, news related to cannabis legalization in the U.S. could boost cannabis stocks in general.

DiDi Global – $DIDI

Yes, a company with a market cap above $20 billion can be a penny stock. Such is the case with the Chinese technology and mobility company DiDi (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report, with shares worth $4.31.

Figure 2: DiDi had a much hyped $4.4 billion IPO on the NYSE and then saw its shares collapse after Beijing threatened to ban DiDi's app in China. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The company was the target of a major backlash over its delisting from the NYSE late last year, marked by conflicts between Beijing and Washington over regulatory clampdowns.

DiDi had a much hyped $4.4 billion IPO on the NYSE and then saw its shares collapse after Beijing threatened to ban DiDi's app in China due to broken privacy laws and potential cybersecurity risks.

The DiDi case has attracted a lot of attention and generated uncertainty regarding Chinese stocks listed in the U.S., due to the view that China is punishing the decision of companies like DiDi to publicly list overseas.

However, DiDi's ride-sharing business is still very attractive. It's more profitable than Uber and now has more modest valuations since the regulatory hurricane punished its shares. However, with a calmer scenario in Beijing and Washington, the worst may be over for Chinese stocks, including DiDi.

Investors can buy shares of DiDi via ADRs (American Depositary Receipts), which are certificates issued by the United States that represent shares of a foreign stock. However, this type of investment can generate double taxation for investors — the main disadvantage of an ADR.

Uranium Energy Corp. – $UEC

Buzz around the uranium market has been taking hold on the stock market, especially in the last year. Touted as an industry of the future, where nuclear energy is seen as a source of decarbonized fuel, uranium stocks have generally doubled in value. The leading uranium ETF, the Global X Uranium (URA) - Get Global X Uranium ETF Report has even risen as much as 96% by 2021.

Figure 3: The leading uranium ETF, the Global X Uranium URA has even risen as much as 96% by 2021. Getty Images

However, for those who like stock picking, this penny growth uranium stock may be an option. Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) - Get Uranium Energy Corp. Report is a company with subsidiaries focused on the exploration and processing of uranium and titanium in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay.

With a current market cap of $857 million and shares valued at just over $3, Uranium Energy has not yet generated any revenue in the last seven years and has not produced any uranium yet. The performance of its stock, which reached over 200% growth in 2021, has been trading in line with the speculation of the uranium market.

Yet Uranium Energy, with a healthy balance sheet with $93 million in cash, has plans to acquire new companies in the uranium active production sector with the aim of generating immediate revenues.

The global uranium market is projected to reach a value of $10.18 billion by 2022. As uranium is a powerful source of energy, the increase in mining projects and development of processing technology should strongly enhance its value in the coming years.

