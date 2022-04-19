3 Short Squeeze Potential Stocks To Keep An Eye On

With many retail investors and traders looking for stocks susceptible to short squeeze, Wall Street Memes have dug deep into some of the most popular names at the moment.

Remembering that for a huge proportion short squeeze to occur, a confluence of factors must be in alignment. The stock needs to have a high short selling activity (an ideal short interest is usually above 12% to 15%) and it also needs a strong rise in buying volume usually driven by high media popularity.

If conditions are favorable, a significant increase in the share price forces short sellers to cover their positions, which pushes the price even higher, burning their margins and promoting strong “tendie” for buyers.

However, in some situations, shorting can be a perfectly rational strategy. Companies that suffer from weak fundamentals or an irrational valuation are likely to be short sold.

Below we list some short squeeze stock names for investors to keep an eye on.

#3 BitNile - $NILE

The micro cap BitNile (NILE) is a holding company that operates and manages together with its owned company Ault Alliance five subsidiaries from different sectors such as crypto mining, military and defense, power supply and EV charging and real estate management segments. However, currently 63% of BitNile's total revenues come from Bitcoin mining operations.

Figure 1: BitNile announced its 2021 year-end results which also pleased investors. BitNile Twitter

The stock has had its popularity on the rise mainly among retail investors and on social media since early March, after strong bullish movements driven by positive news related to its business.

Between mid to late March, BitNile shares soared nearly 80% after the company announced that one of its subsidiaries, EV charging company TurnOnGreen, had entered into a security purchase agreement with Imperialis Holding Corp. The news cheered investors who will receive a dividend on TurnOnGreen's securities.

More recently, BitNile announced its 2021 year-end results which also pleased investors. Revenues of $52.4 million were reported, a 120% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, as well as a reduction in net loss by $24.2 million, compared to $32.7 million in the previous year.

Such popularity and share price appreciation of BitNile has caught the attention of short sellers. Although the short interest is considered moderate, currently with 10.6% of its float shorted according to Morningstar data, during March about 1.6 million more shares were shorted, which represents an increase of 22.7% in short interest.

This, coupled with a modest float of 72.5 million shares and the high popularity of the stock on Reddit's main discussion forums, could be the perfect recipe for short sellers to get squeezed with NILE shares.

Also, investors who buy BitNile shares also get a stake in Mullen – our #2 stocks of choice.

The holding company acquired 2,406.77 shares of Mullen at the end of last year. That's roughly 9.33% of the company's total shares.

#2 Mullen Automotive - $MULN

Since the end of February, electric car maker Mullen Automotive's (MULN) stock has taken a big hit in the markets. Most investors initially became aware of Mullen due to an article in CarBuzz magazine that praised the Mullen FIVE compact SUV. The article pointed to Mullen as a company with a future and the potential to become a major competitor to large electric automakers such as Tesla and Rivian.

Positive news related to the company's battery technology where it recently switched from lithium batteries to next-generation solid-state polymer batteries helped Mullen's stock soar during March. Also, even more recently, the company's CEO revealed that Mullen will announce later this year that a giant Forbes 500 company will buy a sizable number of Mullen vans.

All the tons of positive news has resulted in massive trading volume and a great popularity especially among retail investors in a company with an equally modest float of 25.92 million shares.

Even though Mullen's rally was not primarily caused due to short squeeze activity, the increase in short activity increased considerably in March. Currently, according to Morningstar data Mullen has 12.5% of the float shorted, which is a number considered high although not super high. According to end of March data, 28.2 million Mullen shares are being shorted compared to only 1.93 million at the end of February.

#1 Aterian - $ATER

Perhaps the biggest short squeeze play seen in recent months, Aterian (ATER) - Get Aterian Inc Report has been stealing the scene among retail investors and on social media. The company operates as a software platform that applies data analytics and machine learning to end-consumer products. Unlike BitNile and Mullen, it has been having its bullish performance not specifically related to fundamental-related catalysts.

Figure 3: Aterian has been stealing the scene among retail investors and on social media. Aterian's Facebook page

Although year-to-date Aterian stock is "only" up 31%, since mid-March the stock has soared more than 160%. At the beginning of the month, Wall Street Memes pointed out that Aterian was a potential short squeeze stock in April. This was due to a few factors converging in its favor, including a 30%+ increase in short interest from last month to early April and also the gigantic popularity gained among major retail investor communities on Reddit – where it was the most discussed stock all last week beating out super popular names like GameStop and Tesla.

Figure 4: Trading stocks on Reddit on April 19. ApeWisdom

Some additional factors have also been contributing to retail investor play momentum. Aterian announced that there are about 7 million warrants left at an exercise price of $3.20 and that among these they will not be exercisable for six months. With this, the possibility of a short-term dilution whereby it could limit the number of shares available in the market is abandoned for the time being. Importantly, Aterian also has a super modest float of 26.27 million shares.

Last but not least, Aterian stock has a utilization rate of 100% since the beginning of March. When a full utilization occurs, this implies that there are no more shares available to be shorted, and that short sellers need to be more resourceful to find shares to short to avoid getting burn.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)