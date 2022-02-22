As the name implies, penny stocks are historically defined as stocks that trade below $1 per share. However, the term has come to include all stocks that trade below $5 per share.

Penny stocks are considered a high-risk investment, because their valuations are highly speculative and have a lot of volatility.

However, penny stocks are fast movers and can hand traders big gains quickly. Some investors find them appealing because they can buy large quantities of these stocks with small amounts of cash.

Listed below are three penny stocks that Wall Street experts think have great upside potential for the next 12 months.

Figure 1: 3 Penny Stocks With Massive Upside Potential thebalance.com

Aterian – $ATER

Technology company Aterian (ATER) - Get Aterian Inc Report operates an analytical software platform for online sales. Currently priced around $3.30 per share, the stock has lost more than 90% of its value since peaking in February 2021.

Figure 2: Technology company Aterian operates an analytical software platform for online sales. Aterian's Facebook page

Massive shorting activity is a main culprit for the stock's plummeting share price. Official data shows peaks of up to 23% in short interest last September.

A main reason short sellers are betting against Aterian is a report from Culper Research, which said the company has (1) "overhyped artificial intelligence" and (2) made bad acquisitions.

On February 28, Aterian will report fourth-quarter results. The company needs to report a loss per share lower than 31 cents and revenue better than $65.44 million to beat market expectations.

Alliance Global analyst Brian Kintslinger has set a 12-month price target of $9 on Aterian — implying an upside of over 170%.

According to Kinstlinger, although Aterian is still struggling with supply-chain challenges, it should be able to secure shipping containers at lower rates through its partnership with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. He expects the company to be profitable again by 2022.

Ocugen – $OCGN

Since last December, biopharmaceutical company Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Ocugen Inc Report has traded below $5. Today, with its share price around $3.50, it's considered a penny stock.

Figure 3: Ocugen is seeking permission from FDA for clinical trials of Covaxin in the US. Swarajya

Ocugen's primary focus is on gene therapies to treat retinal diseases. However, its stock became very popular last year due to its partnership with Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, which manufactures the Covaxin COVID vaccine. Ocugen holds the vaccine's commercial rights in North America.

With the company's share price hinging on the potential U.S. approval of Covaxin, investors have been skeptical about OCGN. Currently, more than 28% of the company's stock float is shorted.

Even though President Biden's chief medical advisor has said that the U.S. already has enough vaccines, the eventual approval of the vaccine remains a short-term bullish catalyst.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research, "Previous studies showed that Covaxin was also effective at immunizing patients against the Alpha, Beta, Delta, Zeta, and Kappa variants of COVID-19." But there's not enough data yet to indicate that Covaxin is more or less effective than either Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccines.

Ocugen is expected to report fourth-quarter results on February 24. The company needs to report a loss per share of less than 7 cents. An eventual earnings beat and updates related to an FDA approval of Covaxin could be a short-term catalyst for Ocugen.

A month ago, Noble Financial reiterated its Ocugen price target at $15 — which implies an upside of over 330%.

Progenity – $PROG

Finally, we have biotech company Progenity (PROG) . The stock has been in freefall since going public in mid 2020 at $14 per share. Today, Progenity has a market cap of $252 million and is valued around $1.50 per share.

Figure 4: Progenity develops innovative oral therapies focused on gastrointestinal health and beyond. Progenity

Progenity develops innovative oral therapies focused on gastrointestinal health and beyond. Its main products are drug delivery systems that promote better efficacy and safety in drug absorption.

The company expects studies and data on its drug system devices — as well as ongoing licensing efforts for its preeclampsia test — to be near-term catalysts in 2022.

Progenity's stock has been heavily punished by bears, due to skepticism about the company's plan and transformation strategy for its biotherapeutics platform. Currently, short interest stands at 10% of PROG's share float.

HC Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis, has assigned Progenity shares a price target of $4 in the next 12 months. This would be an upside of almost 160%. According to the analyst, he has based his price target on the company's fundamentals, where the technology in its research and development pipeline is differentiated, and a focus on delivering de-risked FDA approved therapies.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)