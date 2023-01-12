Recommendation: Sell

Entry price: $89.51

Stop-loss: $93.65

Price target: $80

Risk/Reward: 2.3

Figure 1: WWE Stock: It May Be Time To Fade the Rally WWE

WWE Stock: What Has Been Moving It

World Wrestling Entertainment stock (WWE) - Get Free Report price has surged over 25% following news that Vince McMahon has returned to the company as Executive Chairman of the board of directors. The company is reportedly exploring a sale to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in a move that would privatize the business.

WWE owns valuable intellectual property, which has made it an attractive sales target according to CNBC. Buoyed by the speculation of acquisition talks, WWE now has a market capitalization of more than $6.6 billion.

Following the news of McMahon’s return, WWE’s stock price gapped up on Jan. 6, continuing to rally and reaching a high of $93.65 on Jan. 11. As the stock price increased, the bullish trade volume (8.4 million) that peaked on Jan. 6 has gradually tapered off to reach 1.5 million on Jan 11.

WWE Bears Try To Claw Their Way Back

Yesterday’s modestly bearish price action coincides with a rise in bear volume, a sign that the rally could finally be fizzling out. WWE’s 4H stock chart shows a bearish engulfing candlestick followed by a bearish pin bar pattern. The interpretation is that bullish momentum is beginning to wear off and new bears are stepping into the market.

Figure 2:undefinedWWE’s 4H Stock Chart

TradingView

Momentum indicators also point to the fact that the rally may be losing steam. Both the Stochastic and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicators are in overbought territories and hinging downwards, providing strong sell signals.

Piecing it all together: bearish price action and volume, coupled with a fall in bullish momentum is a strong indication of a potential trend reversal. This could lead to the share price of WWE stock falling back to a decent level of support.

WWE Shares: Down 20% To $72 Next?

According to the chart, there is an unfilled gap at $72. Since gaps fill 91.4% of the time, there is a high probability that WWE’s share price will fall to $72 in the foreseeable future.

Given that the future of the company remains uncertain, a more modest short-term price target of $80 has been set for a short position in WWE. $80 was recently a level of horizontal resistance that could turn into support if tested.

It also represents a 50% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of the recent rally, offering another level of support. Traders can consider setting their stop-loss at $93.65, which coincides with yesterday’s highs. Using these parameters to set up a short position will result in a risk-reward of 2.3.

Keep in mind that WWE is scheduled to report earnings on Feb. 9. Given the unpredictability of earnings, it is almost impossible to predict a directional bias, hence all positions should be closed before the earnings date.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)