WKHS Stock: Experts Still See 45% Upside After Earnings

One of the most discussed EV stocks on Reddit lately has been Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Workhorse Group Inc. Report. The company recently reported third quarter results that came below estimates, as the company continues to work on putting its house in order.

Since January 2021, Workhorse stock lost nearly 65% of its market value, in part due to a sizable contract lost to Oshkosh. Today, Wall Street Memes looks at WKHS stock, what Wall Street expects of it, and the company’s Q3 results.

Figure 1: WKHS stock chart 1-year range. Google Finance

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: SNDL Stock: A Post-Earnings Weed Stock Frenzy)

Q3 all-around miss

Workhorse is still far from being a proven success story – and Q3 earnings only reinforced the idea. Net loss per share of $0.77 landed 43 cents below expectations. Meanwhile, negative revenues of $576,600, a result of refunds associated with the C-1000 van recalls, also lagged consensus.

Cost of sales increased to $11.5 million from $2.8 million YoY, while operating expenses (i.e. sales, administrative, R&D, etc.) climbed to $13.4 million from $7.6 million. Between these couple of P&L line items is the justification for the wide EPS miss.

Newcomer CEO Rick Dauch said that, since he joined the company in July, several new important decisions were made to prepare Workhorse to deliver best-in-class vehicles for the EV market starting in 2023. His quote:

“We have assembled an experienced, capable management team, strengthened our balance sheet, dropped the USPS lawsuit, identified our upcoming three-year capital needs and improved our internal communication processes.”

On the strengthening of the balance sheet, Workhorse has reduced its debt load by converting $200 million of obligations into equity. Workhorse’s debt balance is now $27.5 million of principal, while net cash is over $200 million. The company has also planned its capital expenditures into 2024 for initial vehicle delivery.

Wall Street’s opinion

Consensus around WHKS stock is currently bullish. The company has a moderate buy rating, based on four analysts forecasting twelve-month price targets of $10.50, on average. At these target levels, WKHS has a whopping 45% upside potential from here.

The latest report came from B. Riley Financial analyst Christopher Souther, who reiterated his buy recommendation on WKHS after Q3 earnings. The analyst reduced his price target to $13 from $20, still suggesting 80% gains ahead. He sees potential for the company to gain early footing with key customers as it ramps up van production.

Despite also lowering his price target to $13 from $14, BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis is even more bullish, as he sees 95% upside potential for WKHS. He also reiterated his buy recommendation on Workhorse and remains a long term bull on the stock.

D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky, a couple of months ago, lowered his price target on Workhorse Group to $7.50 from $10 with a neutral rating on the shares. The analyst said that it is too early for investors to jump in on the stock, warning that the company will see "significant sales challenges" into mid-2022.

Get more expert analysis on cannabis stocks

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)