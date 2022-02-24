ContextLogic (WISH) - Get ContextLogic, Inc. Class A Report has been one of the most discussed companies on popular online forums for the last year or so.

The e-commerce platform's shares joined in on the “meme mania” that took place in early June of last year - WISH shares blasted off, gaining 80% that month following a short squeeze that was motivated by retailer investors trying to take advantage of the stock’s high short interest.

However, since then, the stock has plummeted. Currently trading at $2 per share (earning it the infamous “penny stock” label), Wish may have hit rock bottom. Can things get any worse?

Here is a deeper look behind Wish shares’ bearish performance.

Figure 1: WISH Stock: Can It Get Any Worse? Facebook

Some reasons behind the collapse

ContextLogic, like other e-commerce operators, was a beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis and its accompanying stay-at-home trends. The company went public in late 2020 with a share price of $24, and its share price crested over $30 in early 2021.

However, since then, ContexLogic shares have been in freefall. The company could not sustain its growth under post-pandemic conditions that saw fewer tailwinds bolstering the e-commerce industry. WISH shares have dipped all the way to the $2 mark, thanks in large part to the company's revenue continuing to decrease quarter over quarter.

There are several other negative factors at play too, though. They include:

Founder and CEO Piotr Szuleczewski stepped down from his position after more than ten years (though he will remain as a board member).

The company's cash balance of $1.1 billion is starting to look small. Even with cuts in marketing, in Q3 alone, the company burned through $345 million in operating activities, bringing their year-to-date operating activities costs to a whopping $900 million.

Guidance provided by the company for Q4 promises to be even worse than Q3, even in spite of the beneficial holiday shopping season. In Q3, revenues fell 39% YoY and core marketplace revenues fell 55% YoY.

Investor sentiment is still bearish

With all the market skepticism regarding ContexLogic's fundamentals degrading, bear attacks reached high peaks at the end of last year. The percentage of the WISH’s float being shorted between October and November 2021 reached 30%, which is considered quite high. See the red line on the chart below.

Figure 2: The percentage of the WISH’s float being shorted between October and November 2021 reached 30%. Google Finance

Although short interest tapered off some in the following months, the latest data, as of January 30, shows that 19% of the float is being shorted. That very elevated level remains a clear sign of negative market sentiment.

And in yet another blow to investor optimism, ContextLogic's CFO Ying Liu sold a large portion of his shares (approximately $249,00 worth) at the basement price of $2.40 per share.

Executives divesting such large sums even while their companies’ shares are near their all-time-lows is never a good sign. Investors reacted as you’d expect, and WISH stock dropped 5% the day after Liu announced his sale.

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel?

In the short-term, everything looks pretty grim for ContexLogic. The company needs to demonstrate that it’s taking initiatives to stop the bleeding - that means addressing its high operational expenses and problems related to the low quality of its Chinese merchants.

The company's new CEO, Vijay Talwar, former Foot Locker executive, is faced with the daunting task of stabilizing margins and developing alternative market penetration strategies in Europe and the United States. Those strategies are WISH’s only hope for resuming user growth on its platforms.

According to the company, several initiatives to restart growth are already being put into practice. Decreases in marketing expenses and efforts to improve the quality of the company’s products through a new “invite-only” merchant selection process may be positive for WISH in the medium and long term.

ContextLogic’s shares are now trading at much lower multiples than they were at the same time last year. A focused, long-term investment in the stock, now that it’s hit $2 levels, may make sense considering that e-commerce sales are projected to grow 50% over the next four years. This projected industry growth could help bolster Wish's user revival plans.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)