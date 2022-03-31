Meme stocks are making a comeback. In the last couple of weeks, stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report, AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report have regained the interest of retail investors.

In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop chair and activist shareholder Ryan Cohen recently scooped up a chunk of shares. That's put BBBY back on the meme radar.

Could Bed Bath & Beyond be ready for a rally similar to GME?

Figure 1: Will Ryan Cohen Give BBBY the "GameStop Treatment"? Getty Images

The Ryan Cohen Factor

Ryan Cohen is the founder and former CEO of Chewy (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report. He's also the chair of GameStop's board — as well as the company's largest shareholder — Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report largest individual shareholder, and an activist investor who has acquired nearly 10% of Bed Bath & Beyond's shares.

However, Cohen rose to meme stock fame due to his super-successful investment in GameStop. He bought shares of the down-and-out retailer before its January 2021 share price rally and, even though his shares have increased in value by more than 2,000%, he hasn't sold a single one.

In fact, he recently bought more GME shares.

As a role model among the "apes," as meme stock enthusiasts are sometimes called, Cohen's name tends to influence the stock. Any news about the investor is often enough to generate positive sentiment among apes active on Reddit.

Plus, Cohen's successful track record — he turned startup Chewy into a multibillion-dollar company — has given him the credibility and power to question the management of companies of which he owns a significant chunk.

Upon buying shares of BBBY, Cohen wrote a letter to the company's board proposing a series of initiatives to improve its business strategy. Management and Cohen reached an agreement, and Cohen's investment, RC Ventures, appointed two new directors to the company's board.

Business Similarities

The Bed Bath & Beyond story looks similar to GameStop's in a few ways. Both are strong and established retail brands whose businesses have taken a hit from the shifts in retail dynamics — for example, the rise of e-commerce and fading out of brick-and-mortar stores.

And during the COVID-19 pandemic, both businesses suffered. Short sellers saw the companies as doomed and decided to bet massively against both GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond. In part, this caused a short squeeze for both companies in January 2021 — although BBBY's was much more modest.

Today, Wall Street is less skeptical about both companies' futures. But there's still a long way to go before either GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond are considered healthy. Neither company has posted encouraging results prior to, during, or even after the pandemic.

Our Take

Both Bed Bath & Beyond and GameStop management teams have been suffering in recent years from a lack of business modernization initiatives, inventory-related problems, and the consequent loss of market share.

With Bed Bath & Beyond being "taken over" by shareholder activist Ryan Cohen, perhaps the company may have found a good advisor who will lead it to a turnaround.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)