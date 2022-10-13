Moody's has downgraded home-goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's debt to the lowest possible rating.

The company still hopes that its new management's turnaround plan will save it from bankruptcy.

Bed Bath & Beyond still has options for saving its business, but has it waited too late?

Figure 1: Will Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Go Bankrupt? Getty Images

Why Did Moody's Downgrade Bed Bath & Beyond?

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report has been hit with more bad news: Moody's bond credit rating service has downgraded the company's debt from Caa3 to C, which is the lowest possible rating.

In other words, Moody's thinks there is a high probability that Bed Bath & Beyond will default on its debt in the next year.

Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond's total debt is $3.53 billion. About 90% of the company's enterprise value is made up of debt, although its debt is relatively low cost (about 2%).

However, for some time now, Bed Bath & Beyond's business has been showing signs of weakness leveraged further by management errors.

In the past year, the company has been trying to strengthen its business by using a turnaround plan introduced by former CEO Mark Tritton.

According to Tritton, the plan's purpose was to revamp the company's core business and optimize its operational efficiency. But the financial plan also included prioritizing share buybacks, rather than paying down some portion of its long-term debt.

The turnaround has shown little success. And in the meantime, supply-chain issues, inventory imbalances, and troubles with cost structure have compounded.

Bed Bath & Beyond now has only $135 million in cash and cash equivalents. This is alarming because the company is struggling to pay its obligations.

However, Bed Bath & Beyond is still able to pay its obligations in the short term. Considering its cash ratio of 0.1, the company can pay short-term liabilities out of its highly liquid assets. That's because Bed Bath & Beyond has total assets of $4.66 billion, of which $1.9 billion can be converted into cash in less than a year.

How Can Bed Bath & Beyond Be Saved?

Bed Bath & Beyond executives have been executing a new turnaround plan that has involved closing 150 stores, laying off 20% of its staff, implementing a new stock offering plan, and raising cash over $500 million through debt.

However, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane, Bed Bath & Beyond simply needs to bring its customers back into its stores for a sustainable turnaround. Morgan Stanley analyst Jason Haas sees the need for a drastic change in cash burn and a source of liquidity as more important to the company at the moment than any debt restructuring.

Even though its second-quarter results were in line with expectations, Bed Bath & Beyond's weak balance sheet forces the company to increasingly need to raise cash in 2023.

However, Bed Bath & Beyond still has one card up its sleeve: its Buybuy Baby banner. The subsidiary is one of Bed Bath's best assets and a sales standout. The performance and potential of Buybuy Baby were among the main reasons that activist investor Ryan Cohen bought a big chunk of BBBY shares earlier this year.

Figure 2: Bed Bath & Beyond's banner buybuyBABY. iStock

One of Cohen's demands to the Bed Bath & Beyond board was the spin-off of Buybuy Baby, which he said had a valuation of billions of dollars and would be more valuable than all of Bed Bath & Beyond combined.

"In the event Bed Bath pursued a full or partial sale of Baby, it could position itself to pay off debt, put cash on the balance sheet and continue reducing its share count, thereby creating significant value for shareholders. Spinning off shares of Baby would be an even more efficient way to transfer value to shareholders," Cohen wrote.

But Bed Bath & Beyond's management has announced it has no interest in selling Buybuy Baby for the time being and will focus on initiatives to increase sales.

During the last earnings call, when asked about a possible sale, CEO Sue Gove responded by saying that she knows there are interested parties and that "the business is a very attractive business, and we're not alone in appreciating its value."

The Bottom Line

The way things are going, sooner or later, Bed Bath & Beyond will be forced to raise whatever it can for the sake of its survival. Most likely, that will involve selling Buybuy Baby.

The home goods retailer has also announced the potential launch of an at-the-market offering program for up to 12 million shares of common stock — which would dilute its stock float.

In summary, Bed Bath & Beyond is facing its biggest challenges ever. But there are still options on the table that could allow it to survive for some time.

The big question is whether the company will have acted too late. BBBY shares reached as high as $23 per share in mid-August and management missed the chance to raise a sizable amount of cash to strengthen the company's liquidity straight away.

