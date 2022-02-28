Why Sundial Growers Is Poised for Long-Term Success

Shares of Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report, a Canadian cannabis company, are currently valued at just over 50 cents. While it's still at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq exchange, the company has been consistently investing in its business through strategic acquisitions.

In the short term, SNDL shares will likely suffer from market volatility due to the current macroeconomic scenario. But because the global cannabis market promises strong growth in the long term, Sundial shares should rise.

Another Chance to Trade Above $1

To stay on the Nasdaq exchange, Sundial shares must trade above $1 for 10 consecutive trading days. The company failed to meet its previous compliance deadline on February 7. However, Sundial managed to get a 180-day extension from Nasdaq.

The worst-case scenario is that Sundial will delist from the Nasdaq exchange. But even if Sundial fails to meet the minimum again, the company could keep its listing by doing a reverse stock split.

This would involve reducing the stock's liquidity and thus proportionally increasing its value by combining existing shares together.

Although this practice is generally frowned upon — mainly because it gives the impression that a company's management has failed in its growth plan — technically, it doesn't change the company's overall value and saves it from being delisted.

It's worth mentioning that Sundial has already been in this boat before. In late 2020, the stock was under risk of delisting but managed to keep trading over $1 for two weeks by June 2021.

Sundial Is Focused on Acquisitions

According to Sundial management, the company's main objective is to increase the value of its shares to focus on improving its liquidity and cost of capital in the long term. To achieve these goals, Sundial intends to optimize its production by focusing on the end consumer in the Canadian territory.

To achieve this, Sundial plans to pour capital into investments and partnerships within the cannabis industry. For example, Sundial has made:

The acquisition of Alcanna Inc., a Canadian liquor retailer. The acquisition of Inner Spirit Holdings, which is a retailer and franchisor of Spiritleaf recreational cannabis in Canada, where it has more than 100 franchises. A partnership with SAF Group. This joint venture is SunStream Bancorp, which should hold its IPO soon.

Much of the capital invested in these acquisitions came from Sundial's initiative to issue nearly 800 million common shares, which earned it about $684 million in gross proceeds. In addition, the company received two more direct offerings and received an additional $118 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants issued.

Long Term, SNDL Should Pay Off

Because Sundial's float has been diluted by share issues, the company's share price naturally plummeted when shareholders started selling their positions. However, the strategy did allow the company to acquire capital to use toward generating long-term value for the company.

With Sundial's current focus on investments, it's likely that we'll see revenue well above 2021 this year — due mainly to the acquisition of Alcanna and Sundial's partnership with the SAF Group.

Also, with strong growth predicted in the cannabis market in the near future, Sundial should be a huge beneficiary. According to a third-party research firm, the global legal cannabis market is expected to reach $70 billion by 2028, which indicates a CAGR of 26.7%. And in Canada — where Sundial's operations are focused — the recreational cannabis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%, to around $9.7 billion by 2030.

However, the company is still challenged to increase its negative EBITDA — as are other companies seeking growth in the cannabis sector. But this might take some time — at least, until Sundial can prove that its acquisition strategies will pay off.

