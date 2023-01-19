Ryan Cohen is an activist investor who became a meme icon after about 12% of GameStop shares.

Cohen has been building a sizable position in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba since last year.

Alibaba has enjoyed a stock rally of more than 25% since Cohen's purchase was announced.

Figure 1: Why Is Meme Tycoon Ryan Cohen Investing in Alibaba Stock? Courtesy of Ryan Cohen | Photography by George Kamper

Read also: 3 Ways AMC Short Sellers Can Get Screwed

Did Ryan Cohen Buy Shares of Alibaba?

Notorious activist investor Ryan Cohen, who is currently the chairman of GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report, is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on Alibaba (BABA) - Get Free Report shares, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Cohen started building his position in the Chinese e-commerce behemoth in mid-2022. Since then, Alibaba shares have jumped about 25%, adding $140 billion to its market cap, according to Bloomberg.

It's speculated that Cohen already has seen a big profit from his position.

And apparently, Cohen is already starting to display some of his activist investor tendencies. According to inside sources, he is currently pushing for more stock buybacks.

In addition to Alibaba, Cohen is also an Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report bull. The investor has put a large part of his fortune into the iPhone maker and is currently its largest individual shareholder, with 6.2 million shares (worth about $1.6 billion today).

Through his holding company, RC Ventures, Cohen owns about 9 million shares of GameStop. And last year, he bought 2.7 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report but ended up divesting his position a few months later.

Why Is Ryan Cohen Buying Shares of Alibaba?

Cohen's investment may seem unusual, but it's not surprising that he is buying shares of an e-commerce company. After all, he has extensive experience in this area thanks to his roles as the founder and former CEO of Chewy (CHWY).

Cohen made it clear in a recent speech that he prefers to invest in businesses with valuations well below their business fundamentals. Also, he has dropped several hints that he has been watching the Chinese market for some time.

A few months ago, Cohen tweeted about China, saying that he has a "crush" on the country. In another tweet, he called China a "sleeping giant."

The timing of Cohen's investment in Alibaba has also seemed ideal because the reopening of the Chinese economy has caused Chinese stocks to boom. From late October to today, the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - Get Free Report has rallied nearly 50% as the country has eased strict zero-COVID policies.

According to Vey-Sern Ling, managing director of Union Bancaire, Ryan Cohen's sizable investment in Alibaba is a positive sign for the stock because it should attract foreign investors who have been skeptical of China's geopolitical situation in recent years.

Should Retail Investors Buy BABA Too?

Alibaba is roughly 50 times the size of GameStop, with a $303 billion market cap. Of the approximately 1.85 billion shares available, about 35% belong to the general public — aka retail investors.

Figure 2: Alibaba's float ownership. Simply WallStreet

Therefore, it is unlikely that we will see another "meme stock" move with Alibaba. Retail investors have practically little power to dictate the share price of its common stock.

As with other large-cap companies, most of the time, Alibaba's share price is dictated by institutional investors.

The "meme frenzy" that happened to companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report was a paradigm inversion. Retail investors ended up owning more than they "should" have, sending their share prices higher and attacking short sellers.

On the other hand, looking at Alibaba's business fundamentals, it's arguably an undervalued stock. BABA has had a strong "Buy" rating from all the analysts covering the stock during the past three months.

The consensus suggests a median upside of 20% through 2023.

Figure 3: BABA stock 12 months forecast. TipRanks

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)