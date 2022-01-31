Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report reported its fourth-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on January 27. Although results were mixed, the market's immediate reaction was negative. HOOD plunged by as much as 14% in after-hours trading.

However, in a surprising turnaround, the stock managed not only to reverse its losses, but also to gain more than 8% the next day.

Let's look at a summary of Robinhood's earnings and the possible reasons why the stock fell and recovered so quickly.

Figure 1: Why Did Robinhood Stock Fall and Then Recover? Robinhood

(Read more form Wall Street Memes: Clover Health: 4 Reasons Why Its Stock Is in Free-Fall)

Mixed Earnings and Poor Guidance

Commission-free broker Robinhood missed fourth-quarter earnings estimates but beat revenue estimates.

The company reported a loss per share of 38 cents, versus Wall Street's expectation of a 49-cent loss per share. The results were also well below the 2-cent earnings per share the company reported for the same quarter of the previous year.

On the other hand, Robinhood beat analyst estimates of $358.5 million with $362.7 million in revenue. That represents a 14% year-over-year increase.

But revenue from cryptocurrency trading — a closely watched metric for Robinhood — came in at $48 million. That was below analyst estimates of $51.7 million.

In addition, Robinhood reported a net loss of $423 million. And the number of active users fell by 8%, to just over 17 million. A 39% drop in average revenue per user (ARPU) valued at $64 was recorded due to lower trading volumes in options contracts, as well as a decrease in margin loans that caused a decrease in Robinhood's revenue from fees.

Figure 2: Robinhood's average monthly users (MAU). Robinhood Investor Relations

But what really disappointed analysts was the weak guidance Robinhood gave for the next quarter and the year 2022. The company expects to generate total revenue of less than $340 million in the first quarter, implying a 35% year-over-year decline.

Lastly, Robinhood reported that it estimates its operating expenses to increase by 15% to 20% this year.

CEO Vlad Tenev reported that he hopes to expand the company's product ecosystem for this year, saying that he aims to make Robinhood the best place to invest for the long term, as well.

In 2022, his company plans to offer tax-advantaged retirement accounts, as well as new daily spending, payment, and savings services.

What's Next for HOOD

The CEO's talk of long-term plans to reach out to other target audiences may have pleased investors who have considered the stock too dependent on the cryptocurrencies market and its young customer base.

Still, at a time when the market has been punishing growth stocks with high valuation multiples and little or no profitability, Robinhood's post-earnings rebound indeed came as a surprise.

I believe that the positive morning-after reaction may have been a correction to an overly exaggerated decline, or possibly mere volatility that is common in stocks that have been in a deep drawdown.

Robinhood shares are more than 80% below their historical peak and more than 60% below their IPO price. It remains to be seen if the market thinks that HOOD has been punished enough and has reached a valuation that better suits the company.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)