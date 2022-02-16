Some of the traditional meme stocks of 2021 have finally shown signs of being alive and well in this challenging new year. Virgin Galactic stock (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Report, up an astonishing 32% on February 15 alone, has been the most recent example.

Shares of the space traveling company now trade at around $11 apiece, still a massive 80% below February 2021 levels. Does SPCE stock have room to keep rising, reaching the moon and beyond?

Figure 1: Virgin Galactic Stock: To The Moon In 3, 2, 1… Virgin Galactic

SPCE: why so bullish?

The key factor lifting Virgin Galactic stock off this Tuesday was the company’s announced ticket sales that start on February 16. Very soon, potential travelers like you and me (but likely with much more disposable cash to afford the $450,000 admission) will be able to make space flight reservations.

This is big news because Virgin Galactic will finally commence normal operations, providing services to meet a growing demand for space traveling. Until now, the company’s key accomplishments have been limited to high-profile missions for only a few.

Currently, Virgin Galactic generates less than $5 million per year in revenues, while its operating expenses have exceeded $300 million in the last 12 months. Clearly, it is impossible to talk about valuations at this moment.

SPCE’s $2.8 billion market cap is most likely a reflection of far-out projections and speculations about what space exploration may look like in the future.

Why SPCE could go to the moon

SPCE stock’s jolt higher on Tuesday, as impressive as it may have seemed at first, was negligible compared to the billions of dollars in market cap that the company has lost in the past several months.

Therefore, if one believes that plenty of money can be made in space travel in a few years, buying SPCE today may seem compelling at a total value of less than $3 billion.

Historical stock price behavior also suggests that movements in Virgin Galactic stock are much more likely to be sudden and unpredictable. For example, SPCE’s annualized volatility since the October 2019 reverse merger has been a whopping 107%. For comparison, the S&P 500’s during the same period has been a much tamer 18%.

While volatility is often thought of as a measure of risk, it can be considered a metric for opportunity in this case. If the S&P 500 moving 2% in one day may seem pretty normal to most, SPCE stock jumping 10% here or there is also just business as usual.

Also keep in mind that a sizable 24% of SPCE’s float was shorted as of late January. Elevated short interest, share price near all-time lows and positive business developments like today’s can be a powerful combination that pushes a stock like Virgin Galactic much higher.

Twitter speaks

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)