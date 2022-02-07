Small-cap digital marketing company Vinco Ventures (BBIG) has garnered attention on Reddit's investing threads due to its short-squeeze appeal.

The stock is on the radar of short sellers, most likely due to its aggressive acquisition model focused on fast-growing digital businesses.

In 2022 alone, the holding company has skyrocketed from around $2.44 to more than $5 per share, more than doubling the value of its stock in a few weeks.

Would it be possible to see BBIG shares take off again soon? Here's what the data says concerning another short-squeeze play on Vinco Ventures.

Figure 1: Vinco Ventures Stock: Ready for Another Short Squeeze? Vinco Ventures

Short Sellers Are Playing With Fire

Vinco Ventures' recent history of short squeezes indicates that the stock has been very sensitive to this phenomenon. Short sellers have been massively betting against the stock since May 2021, when the stock first saw short interest above 20%.

Figure 2: BBIG performance and short percentage of the float. Yahoo Finance

Keep in mind that the market considers short interest above 10% to be a warning signal of bearishness regarding the company's fundamentals. It can also leave the stock on the verge of a short squeeze if a few other factors collide.

However, the high levels of short interest seen in September and October of last year (at 26% and 28% respectively), which caused the two most recent significant short squeezes, have remained high at almost the same levels as before.

According to the most up-to-date data from Yahoo Finance, as of January 13, 25.8% of the stock's float is currently shorted. The latest data from Ortex, reporting BBIG’s estimated short interest on February 4, indicates that such numbers are even higher, with about 31% of the float being currently shorted.

BBIG’s Small Float And High Volumes

One of BBIG’s short-squeeze appeal factors is the fact that its float is considered small, at a modest 123 million shares.

Also, currently, BBIG has had an average daily volume of 43 million shares in the last 10 days. This implies approximately 35% of its total float is being traded daily.

Lastly, 12% of the float is owned by institutions and 10% is owned by insiders. This shows that a majority of BBIG stock is held by individual investors.

The Bottom Line

A short squeeze needs more than just high short interest to occur. Increased trading volume — usually as a result of some catalyst linked to the stock's fundamentals or media popularity — also needs to be in place for the short squeeze to occur and for the shorts to cover their positions.

In the case of Vinco Ventures, growing short interest, along with its high trading volume, gives us hope for new developments in the near term.

Remembering that short-squeeze movements are usually timely and rapid, traders need to be extremely cautious when dealing with extremely volatile stocks that are sometimes out of sync with their fundamentals, as in the case of BBIG.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)