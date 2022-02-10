Shares of Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray, Inc. Report, a Canadian cannabis and beverage company, have been subject to heavy volatility in recent weeks.

On January 10th, just after reporting its Q2 earnings, Tilray's shares jumped almost 17%. That market bullishness turned out to be short-lived. The stock plummeted almost 30% in the following weeks, then bounced back to recover some of its losses.

Then, on February 9th, Tilray shares soared over 10%. There were a few factors contributing to this most recent jump.

First, Tilray announced the launch of Tilray Medical, a global medical platform that will allow patients to have broader access to the company's medical cannabis brands.

Second, Canadian cannabis peer Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report released positive Q3 earnings results and saw its shares leap 15%. Cannabis companies, especially the larger Canadian LPs, often see their shares rise and fall together.

Lastly, the overall market had a strong day. The S&P rose nearly 1.5% while the Nasdaq gained over 2%.

In spite of some recent excitement surrounding Tilray, there are many who remain skeptical of the company’s long-term potential. Indeed, the already heavily-shorted stock has seen even more interest from short sellers as of late.

But could Tilray’s most recent rally be proof that short sellers are wrong about the company?

Figure 1: Tilray Stock Soars: Are Short Sellers In Trouble? Tilray

Tilray Q2 earnings excited investors

Tilray reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on January 10th, and the results surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates. The company saw $6 million in net income, compared to a $89 million loss during the same quarter of the last year. TLRY also reported earnings per share of $0.01 versus a consensus $0.09 loss per share.

Figure 2: Tilray earnings, revenues date & history. TipRanks

Revenue presented a more mixed story. Tilray also managed to grow revenues by 20% YoY to $151 million, but that fell short of market expectations by a hefty $15.5 million,

Another highlight was Tilray's feat of reporting positive EBITDA for the 11th consecutive quarter.

Despite mixed results, investors seemed to focus on the company’s earnings per share improvement; TLRY shares rose up to 17% post-earnings, though those gains ended up being erased in the following weeks.

Short sellers still driving the action

The excitement Tilray's stock saw after the earnings was short-lived. Shares plunged almost 30% heading into the second half of January and only recently saw signs of a reversal.

One of the reasons behind the stock’s precipitous drop is increased shorting activities. Short interest levels have been consistently increasing. According to the latest Yahoo Finance data update, about 13% of TLRY’s float is being shorted. See the chart below:

Figure 3: TLRY price and Short percentagem of the float. Yahoo Finance

While that float probably isn’t high enough for a major short squeeze, any short interest above 10% is generally considered elevated. That should raise warnings on both sides; bulls should be concerned about underlying fundamentals, while bears should be concerned about the possibility of a squeeze if short interest continues to increase.

There’s plenty of bearish sentiment to go around on Wall Street. Analyst Gordon Johnson of GLJ research said his opinion of Tilray had been reinforced after earnings and stated that traders should aggressively add TLRY to their short positions.

Johnson believed that Tilray’s Q2 results revealed "a company teetering on the edge of disaster." He stated that TLRY’s reported growth was "egregiously misleading" and argued that the "surprise profit" was entirely due to non-operating items.

Will short sellers be proven wrong?

Cannabis stocks, along with other aggressive growth and tech stocks, have been punished over the last few months. With an uncertain macroeconomic background and serious concern about both inflation and interest rates, many investors have gotten more conservative.

Naturally, Tilray, being a cannabis stock with a high growth profile, has been affected as well. Looking even further back, since February of last year, Tilray shares have plummeted almost 90% - so it’s no wonder the stock has drawn bears' attention.

Although Q2 earnings were a cause of excitement for investors, I believe that, in the short-term, Tilray shares will continue to face significant volatility and high pressure from short sellers.

If short sellers are to be proven wrong, Tilray will have to demonstrate its ability to generate consistent profit, which will mean successfully growing its brands on a global scale while also keeping costs down.

Investors and traders should keep in mind that this can only happen over the long term. And while Tilray’s business could stand to be one of the major beneficiaries of the eventual U.S. legalization of marijuana, that day could be a long way off.

