Tilray Stock: Experts Forecast More Than 20% Upside Potential

Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report reported its third-quarter (Q3) earnings results on April 6. The results were mixed, but TLRY shares gained as much as 10% after the earnings call. However, since then, the stock has lost steam and erased its gains.

Even though Wall Street has taken a neutral tone toward Tilray since the Q3 earnings call, analysts still see considerable growth potential for the stock in 2022.

Figure 1: Tilray Stock: Experts Forecasts More Than 20% Upside Potential Tilray

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 3 Reasons To Buy AMC Stock)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Tilray's Q3 results beat market estimates on earnings. It reported earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents, versus a forecast loss of 8 cents per share.

Tilray reported net income of $52.4 million, a significant increase compared to the net loss of $258 million it reported in the same quarter the year before. One of the main factors driving the higher-than-expected net income was a 133% year-over-year (YoY) improvement in non-operating income, as well as a 120% growth in pre-tax income, probably reflecting the merger with Aphria.

However, the company narrowly missed beating revenue estimates. Tilray reported $152 million in net revenue, versus an estimated $156.6 million. But that still represented growth of almost 30% YoY.

One of the highlights of Tilray's earnings was a 25% YoY revenue increase in its adult-use cannabis segment, to $55 million. Its beverages segment recorded revenues of $19 million, up 42% YoY. And the recently introduced wellness segment added an extra $14 million in revenues.

However, the most profitable segment, distribution, reported $62.5 million, which is a decrease of 10% YoY.

Finally, almost as an exception in the cannabis industry, Tilray reported its 12th positive quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), standing at $10.1 million. It also maintained its market-share leadership in Canada and Germany, as well as in the European medical cannabis market.

Expectations on Hold

Three analysts covering Tilray have taken a neutral tone, but they have set optimistic price targets. The consensus is $7.96, which implies more than 20% upside from the recent price of $6.42.

Haywood analyst Neal Gilmer, who has a hold recommendation on Tilray, forecasts a fair value of $7.50 for the stock over the next 12 months. According to Gilmer, Q3 earnings were in line with his forecasts, but he notes that the adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million was below the $11.4 million he was expecting.

But according to Gilmer, the higher-than-expected adult-use cannabis revenues are encouraging, even with the lower-than-expected gross margin due to wholesale discounts in the period. Finally, he thinks Tilray's revenue diversification will drive margin expansion during the next few quarters.

However, he is skeptical of the Canadian cannabis landscape, which is the biggest near-term revenue growth driver for Tilray. He says he'll wait for more evidence on accelerating growth opportunities before becoming a true bull.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic also has a neutral recommendation on Tilray, but he has raised his price target from $6.90 to $8.40 after Q3 earnings. According to the analyst, the main takeaway from Q3 is the continued strength in the international business, where Tilray already operates in 20 markets.

Still, Zuanic sees the "oversupplied" Canadian recreational cannabis market as being a challenge for Tilray.

Finally, Benchmark Co. analyst Mike Hickey expects that the competitive pressures in the Canadian cannabis market will continue to challenge future market share expectations for Tilray. Instead, he sees growth for the company in non-cannabis segments such as alcohol and wellness. And Hickey remains skeptical about the cost synergies from the merger with Aphria.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)