Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search

Tilray Stock: 3 Catalysts We're Waiting For

Cannabis investors are anxiously waiting for these developments to happen.

Tilray  (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands, Inc. Report is a cannabis market leader in Canada and Europe. However, shares of the company — along with other pot stocks — have been on a losing streak in recent years.

This downward trend is due both to fading hopes that the U.S. and other governments will legalize marijuana and to general weakness in the market.

However, recently, cannabis investors have had a glimmer of hope. Here are three catalysts that could send Tilray's stock skyrocketing.

Figure 1: Tilray Stock: 3 Catalysts We're Waiting For

Figure 1: Tilray Stock: 3 Catalysts We're Waiting For

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: 3 Reasons To Buy GameStop Stock)

1. U.S. Federal Legalization

At the beginning of April, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, a bill that would decriminalize marijuana.

This is the second time the bill has made its way through the House — in 2020, the MORE Act passed in the House but stalled in the Senate.

Getting the bill — or any other cannabis bills that the House has passed — through the evenly divided Senate will be a challenge. Still, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a cannabis proponent, and his colleagues are in the process of consulting with Republican senators, encouraging them to vote for the MORE Act.

Tilray is the cannabis market leader in Canada, where recreational marijuana use has already been legalized. It also has brands well positioned in the U.S.: SweetWater Brewing Co, Breckenridge Distillery, and Manitoba Harvest.

Tilray also partially acquired MedMen, which has strong penetration in the U.S. cannabis retail market. According to CEO Irwin Simon, MedMen is critical to Tilray's goal of becoming the market leader in the U.S. once legalization occurs.

2. SAFE Banking Act

Many hedge funds and other institutional investors have shied away from investing in Tilray and other cannabis stocks due to the illegal status of cannabis.

In addition, banks are also reluctant to offer basic services, from holding deposits to issuing credit cards, to cannabis companies.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which has already passed in the House of Representatives six times, would fling the gates for investment by large firms wide open.

According to CEO Simon Irwin, for TIlray, the importance of the SAFE Banking Act is clear: Tilray needs to make more money. Today, the vast majority of the company's float is owned by retail investors. With the help of investment from large institutions, Tilray will be able to more easily generate cash for its acquisition strategies and pay its debts.

While the future of the act still remains unclear, some experts believe it may be passed before actual federal legalization occurs.

3. Legalization in Germany

Germany is set to fully legalize cannabis within two years. The country is already Europe's largest cannabis market, and Tilray is the market leader. According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the consequences of legalization will be evaluated after four years and he believes that legalization will ensure quality and prevent the proliferation of illegal substances among youth.

When legalization occurs in Germany, it will facilitate Tilray's strategic expansion further into Europe, increasing the capabilities of the company's brands and strongly accelerating its growth.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Tilray Brands, Inc.

im-463210
Other Memes

Tilray Stock: 3 Catalysts We're Waiting For

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor1 minute ago
mullenfive1
Reddit Trends

Why Mullen Stock Was a Roller Coaster Ride Yesterday

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest Contributor10 minutes ago
shrinking-snap
Reddit Trends

Why Snap Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorApr 21, 2022
Cathie-Wood
Reddit Trends

ARK Innovation: Cathie Wood’s Bet On Tesla Can Be Huge

By Daniel MartinsApr 20, 2022
AdobeStock_288417778_Editorial_Use_Only.jpeg
GME

3 Reasons To Buy GameStop Stock

By Bernard Zambonin and Daniel MartinsApr 20, 2022
tesla-sign-on-building-in-ukraine
Reddit Trends

3 Wall Street Forecasts Ahead of Tesla's Stock Q1 Earnings

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorApr 19, 2022
11aea8dbe1d4468497582d301a184128
Reddit Trends

3 Short Squeeze Potential Stocks To Keep An Eye On

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorApr 19, 2022
104720709-1576597195308preview
Other Memes

Is BBBY Looking Like GME 2.0?

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorApr 18, 2022
tilray-scoops-up-hemp-food-maker-manitoba-harvest
Other Memes

Tilray Stock: Experts Forecast More Than 20% Upside Potential

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorApr 18, 2022