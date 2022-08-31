Digging deeper into the Roundhill Meme ETF, we've selected the top five meme stocks according to the fund's criteria.

This time, meme stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Bed Bath & Beyond did not appear among the top holdings by weight.

This year alone, the Meme ETF has already dropped more than 50%.

Figure 1: The Top 5 Meme Stock Bets of the Moment Bloomberg

How to Find the Best Meme Stocks

There are a few ways to find meme stocks with big short-term earning capabilities. Retail investors and some traders just stick to the classic meme stocks like GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report, or Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report. But some look beyond the "blue chip" meme stocks for high-earning opportunities.

Roundhill Investments, for example, uses an interesting methodology. The fund built its Roundhill Meme ETF (MEME) through the process below:

Using a "social media activity score" that quantifies popularity and engagement, a huge number of stocks are selected from social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Fifty stocks, ranked by popularity, are selected from the list. Roundhill orders these 50 from highest to lowest short interest percentage. The fund invests in the top 25 stocks from this filtered list. The process is repeated every 14 days to keep up to date with the latest meme mania trends.

While the top 10 holdings account for 40% of the fund, GameStop and AMC represent about only 6.95% of the total fund weight. See below:

Figure 2: Meme ETF holdings. Roundhill Investments

The Top 5 Meme Stocks, According to Roundhill

According to the latest portfolio refresh, the top five meme ETF holdings are:

Of the five mentioned above, Occidental Petroleum deserves attention for getting the top spot mainly after Warren Buffett aggressively bought the company's shares. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Report received the green light to acquire a roughly 50% stake in Occidental Petroleum in July.

Buffett has been buying OXY shares since March. His latest purchase, in early August, has already resulted in a 20% appreciation of his stake.

Pinterest's stock jumped about 16% at the end of August after the report that its "Shuffles by Pinterest" app had gone viral. The stock has been experiencing high trading volume due to news related to activist hedge fund Elliott Management acquiring a stake of more than 9% in Pinterest in July.

Tilray's stock has risen 17% recently primarily due to comments from Congress regarding advances in marijuana legalization. However, Tilray has also announced new medical cannabis products in Canada and a new medical cannabis patient program. The cannabis company has about 14% of its float currently shorted.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company with a highly shorted float, about 32.5%. The stock even rose over 100% for a few weeks in August after the company reported its fiscal 2022 third-quarter results. However, the rally came to an end after company insiders sold shares, taking advantage of the sudden appreciation.

Last but not least is Lucid Motors. The electric vehicle maker is down 60% this year alone and has a short interest of about 21% of its float. The stock trades heavily on speculation, as it has a market cap of $26.7 billion and is expected to generate revenue of $145.49 million this year. The company was also back in the news after disclosing that it had started taking reservations for its new $249,000 Lucid Air Sapphire model.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)