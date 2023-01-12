Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
AMCGMEOther Memes
Search

Tesla Stock: How To Trade It On CPI Report Day

On the day that the first CPI report of 2023 comes out, we look at whether traders should bet on Tesla stock at current levels.

Today, Wall Street Memes looks at Tesla stock  (TSLA) - Get Free Report from a technical perspective: what do the charts tell us about owning shares here?

But before we dive in, keep in mind that CPI data for the month will be released in a couple of hours, and the inflation print is noteworthy to consider in your analysis.

The Consumer Price Index is an indicator of change in the price of consumer goods and services, and it is the most used indicator of overall inflation in the economy. Traders and investors pay close attention to CPI data releases.

Let's analyze the chart for TSLA and determine the possible future price direction. For a comprehensive overview, I’ll run a top-down analysis of the TSLA chart.

Figure 1: Tesla Stock: How To Trade It On CPI Report Day

Figure 1: Tesla Stock: How To Trade It On CPI Report Day

Read also: GameStop Stock: 10 Reasons It May Rally in 2023

TSLA: The Trend Is Your Friend

Figure 2: TSLA daily timeframe chart.

Figure 2: TSLA daily timeframe chart.

The above image is a TSLA daily timeframe chart. The weekly and daily timeframes are clearly indicating that the price is on a downtrend. As the famous saying goes, "the trend is your friend." So, no matter what our speculative takes might be, our overall bias should be in the direction of the trend.

While identifying the market direction on weekly and daily timeframes is essential, our point of interest is where the price is now.

So, let's zoom in and see what TSLA is up to.

Figure 3: TSLA share price presently resting on a support zone at 118.63.

Figure 3: TSLA share price presently resting on a support zone at 118.63.

The share price is presently resting on a support zone at 118.63, after being rejected from the 123.25 resistance level. TSLA is currently ranging between these two key levels on the daily time frame.

How do we decide from here if TSLA will follow a bullish or bearish pattern for the foreseeable future? The simple answer is we do not. This is because we don't predict price movement, we simply react to it.

We will wait for the price on the daily time frame to break and close above 123.25 or below 118.63. Waiting for the daily candle to close below support or above resistance gives us that extra confidence and confirmation to take the best trades possible.

Follow The Trend In TSLA: Is That Really All?

Of course, we can’t simply stop at the stock price trend. To find good trade setups, we scale down to lower time frames, like the 4- and 1-hour time frames on TSLA.

Outcome #1:

Figure 4: TSLA potential inverse head and shoulder structure on the H4 time frame.

Figure 4: TSLA potential inverse head and shoulder structure on the H4 time frame.

While we could expect the price to plummet to 101.81 if there is a break and closure of a daily candle below the 118.63 support, we can't ignore the possibility of a potential inverse head and shoulder structure on the H4 time frame, as seen in the image above.

If this happens, a buy trade could be taken at the formation of the second shoulder, or after the break and reset of the neckline for the higher probability trade.

Outcome #2

Figure 5: TSLA classical outcome expected in the event of a breakout and closure above the daily support or resistance.

Figure 5: TSLA classical outcome expected in the event of a breakout and closure above the daily support or resistance.

This is the classical outcome we will expect in the event of a breakout and closure above the daily support or resistance.

To take trade entries on this setup, one might want to scale down to lower timeframes like the 30 and 15 minutes to get a nice risk-reward ratio.

From Wall Street Memes, we wish you a happy trading year ahead. See you on the profit side!

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)

Tesla Inc.

tesla-sign-on-building-in-ukraine
Other Memes

Tesla Stock: How To Trade It On CPI Report Day

By Guest Contributor
OHRLT5DB6BEOLOQYS7SX5IJ4A4
GME

Is GameStop (GME) Ripe for a Buyout?

By Bernard Zambonin
FOS-1.10-Gamestop-NFTs
GME

Is GameStop Stock Ready for Another Rally in 2023?

By Bernard Zambonin
amc-1600
AMC

AMC Stock: The Dilution Dependency Is Real

By Bernard Zambonin
gettyimages-1236771707
GME

GameStop Stock: 10 Reasons It May Rally in 2023

By Bernard Zambonin
5AC4B332-5788-4CC4-A0FF-66C64DA57FE4
Other Memes

AMTD Digital (HKD): The Weirdest Stock Ever Surges Again

By Bernard Zambonin
Untitled design
GME

Lucid Group (LCID) and GameStop (GME) Were Lenders' Most Profitable Stocks in 2022

By Bernard Zambonin
nio-logo-getty
Reddit Trends

How NIO Stock Could Jump 49% This Year: Analyst Report

By Bernard Zambonin
107086189-1657284512699-gettyimages-1405866639-dsc09616_bd2f0af6-cc6d-46a2-a904-61365085a548
Other Memes

Is Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Move Again? Here's What Could Happen

By Bernard Zambonin