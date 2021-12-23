Teladoc Stock: Is Cathie Wood’s Meme Stock a Buy?

The largest telehealth provider company in the world, Teladoc (TDOC) - Get Teladoc Health, Inc. Report, has been looking quite meme-y as of late. Its popularity on major discussion forums has risen; there’s increased short interest following its poor trading performance through the latter half of this year; and TDOC shares are one of the main holdings of the recently launched MEME ETF.

Figure 1: Teladoc offices. AGG

Teladoc stock has also drawn investors’ attention because the company is one of the largest positions in Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest ETF family. The company was chosen for its disruptive business model, which fits right in with Ms. Wood’s investment strategy.

Here, we’ll take a closer look at Cathie Wood's “meme stock” bet. This is what you should know about TDOC shares.

Cathie Wood is buying the dip

Cathie Wood’s bullishness on Teladoc stock is undeniable. The telemedicine company is the largest holding, by percentage, in the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report, accounting for 7% of the fund. It’s also the third-largest holding on the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, accounting for 6.5% of the fund and sitting below only Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report in weight share.

In all of Ark Invest’s ETFs combined, Teladoc stock is the second-largest holding. In fact, Ark Invest owns nearly 11% of all TDOC shares, with shares having been bought at prices ranging from $148 to $172.

Cathie Wood started investing in Teladoc in September of 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Early this year, Wood mentioned that her bullishness on Teladoc is due to her optimism about telemedicine innovations driven by artificial intelligence (AI). She expects the AI market to potentially reach $30 trillion over the next ten years. Following Teledoc’s acquisition of Livongo, Mrs. Wood believes Teladoc stands to be a clear beneficiary of AI market trends.

When asked about the prospect of Teladoc and other pandemic stay-at-home plays in a post-pandemic world, Mrs. Wood reiterated her belief that COVID-19 has only accelerated ongoing innovation processes, which will continue whether or not the pandemic peters out.

Mrs. Wood made these statements in late February 2021. Since then, TDOC stock has dropped nearly 65% — yet Wood has continued to buy dips even into early December this year.

See the chart below:

Figure 2: ARKK holdings of Teladoc Health. Ark Invest

Why is TDOC a meme stock?

The recently launched MEME ETF bases its methodology for selecting “meme stocks” on factors including a “social media activity score” (which itself is based on the number of social media mentions) and a short interest-based ranking. Holdings are then adjusted every two weeks based on updated calculations.

Teladoc sits at the third position, by weight, on the MEME ETF holdings list (see below).

Figure 3: MEME ETF holdings. Roundhill Investments

A sizable 14% of TDOC’s float is currently shorted. Bearishness surrounding the stock’s poor trading performance and weak outlooks for a post-pandemic scenario may have worked to drive both TDOC’s short interest and its popularity on main discussion forums.

Wall Street sees TDOC as undervalued

Analysts’ consensus on TDOC shares currently suggests the stock is a “moderate buy.” Its average price target, $159, implies a 67% upside ahead – that’s based on the last three months of analysis provided by 22 Wall Street experts.

Bulls, like Credit Suisse’s Jailendra Singh, forecast more than 115% upside potential ahead for Teladoc stock. His buy rating is based on Teladoc outperforming its peers. But he also mentioned that downside risks such as loss of any major contracts and failure to improve revenue and margins from current members may impact his bullish share price target, which he lowered by a dollar a month ago to $207.

At the same time, even a more skeptical analyst, like Jefferies analyst Glen Santagelo, who put out a neutral rating on TDOC shares, sees 18% upside ahead. Santagelo is concerned about multiple upcoming expansions, as revenue deceleration and investments’ impact on margins for FY 2022 may have compromised some of TDOC’s acquisition power. Nevertheless, the analyst remains “cautiously optimistic” on their outlook for Primary360, a key service that allows members to choose a primary care provider and work with a care team.

