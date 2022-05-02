Sundial Stock: Why Did Solid Earnings Get a Poor Reaction?

Sundial Growers’ (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report long-awaited Q4 earnings were released on April 27th. The next day, the company held its earnings call.

Although results appeared to be satisfactory, the market’s reaction was not positive. Here, we’ll dig deeper into Sundial's earnings and discuss investors’ response to them.

Decent Q4 Earnings, but...

In the fourth quarter, Canadian cannabis company Sundial reported $17.7 million in net revenue, which represented a 63% YoY increase. However, the company closed the year with net revenue of $56.1 million, which represented a decline of 8% YoY.

Net losses from continuing operations in Q4 were $45.6 million, a noticeable tick down from the $49.8 million in net losses experienced by SNDL over the same period last year. However, when we zoom out to the full-year scale, we get a less rosy picture. Sundial reported $178.85 million in net losses for 2021 but just $160.2 million in net losses in 2020. That means that, rather than edging towards profitability, the company’s losses are steepening.

According to Sundial, however, the increased net losses in 2021 were largely due to unrealized losses on investments in marketable securities, mainly on account of fluctuations in the share price within the cannabis-related investment portfolio.

On a decidedly more positive note, Sundial closed 2021 with a record adjusted EBITDA of $24.9 million. That compares to an EBITDA loss of $19.8 million in the previous year. And perhaps even more important is the $850 million in cash Sundial has on its balance sheet. Just over half of a billion of that is unrestricted cash. And, thanks to the fact that Sundial has no outstanding debt, the company has the resources it needs to pursue its strategic growth plans.

...A Poor Market Reaction

SNDL’s fourth-quarter results were satisfactory at first glance. But the stock dropped just over 6% in the trading session following the results release; then SNDL dropped another 7% the following day. The market’s negative reaction can be explained by a few factors.

First, it was reported that the US experienced a YoY dip in marijuana sales for the first month of 2022. For the time being, it seems that easing pandemic restrictions are putting a damper on marijuana purchasing.

Another factor that may have helped spur Sundial’s drop was the delay in the IPO of SunStream Bancorp, Sundial's joint venture that promotes investment services and financial services catered to the cannabis sector. According to Sundial, SunStream’s IPO was expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022, but a date still has not been confirmed.

Lastly, but no less importantly, there’s an imminent need for Sundial to conduct a reverse stock split, otherwise, it will not meet Nasdaq compliance criteria. Sundial needs to trade above $1 per share for 10 consecutive trading days to avoid any risk of delisting from the tech-heavy American stock exchange.

Unfortunately, in the last 180 days, SNDL shares haven't hit $1 even once. In mid-November, the stock came close, reaching 92 cents, and in March of this year, thanks to news on advances in federal legalization of cannabis, shares reached 81 cents. But with strong headwinds hitting growth and speculative stocks hard, Sundial shares have been hovering around half a dollar for several weeks now.

Recently, after again failing to meet the deadline provided by Nasdaq, Sundial has been given another 180 days to try and hit $1 per share.

No Longer Playing Defense, Thanks To Retail Investors

Sundial's business has been proving dynamic of late. Sundial Growers’ CEO Zach George released a letter to the company's shareholders that shed light on the trajectory of Sundial’s business.

According to George, Sundial started from a "broken" IPO, where the company faced several external and internal challenges, such as excessive leverage and inadequate cost control. This situation necessitated a restructuring plan.

The CEO also commented on Sundial being considered a “meme” stock. In 2021, the trading volume of SNDL shares reached about 3 billion in a single day, and 34 billion shares were traded in the first quarter of 2021. Retail support helped Sundial to raise CAD$1.2 billion between 2020 and mid-2021, and that support was crucial to reshaping the company's business.

The meme trading phenomenon, according to George, was due to a convergence of factors, including stimulus-funded pandemic spending and commission-free platforms such as Robinhood. The CEO attributed his company’s successful restructuring to retail investors trading through the Robinhood platform. But, at the same time, he criticized the broker for its practice of payment per order flow (PFOF), which he believes "encourage[s] the aggressive churning of trading accounts and short-term thinking by uninitiated retail investors."

Finally, George highlighted the transformation Sundial's business has seen over the past couple of years. The company went from flirting with bankruptcy to opening up to new pipeline opportunities. Today, Sundial doesn't need to continue playing in “defensive” mode. The CEO said Sundial Growers' next steps will be based on two main pillars:

(1) Core business cannabis operations: much work has been done on improving both efficiency and cultivation quality. George claims Sundial has "flower quality [that stacks] up against any competitor."

(2) Sundial's investment portfolio: this includes the SunStream Bancorp joint venture, through which there will be lending opportunities for cannabis companies which will generate cash flow that, as George colorfully puts it, will be like "mother's milk for the broader business."

