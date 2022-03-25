Cannabis stocks are on the rise. With a marijuana legalization bill gaining momentum in the House of Representatives, investors have been snapping up shares of pot-growing companies. Shares of Sundial Growers (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report went on a bullish tear during the March 24th trading session - they rose 23% and then gained another 19% after hours.

Aside from the possibility of US legalization, there are other developments that may push Sundial shares above the $1 mark. Here is a deeper look at recent events related to Sundial Growers.

Figure 1: Sundial Growers: Legalization Should Put Shares Above $1 Again Sundial

Legalization Prospects Provide a Much-Needed Catalyst

Shares of Sundial and other cannabis stocks surged on March 24 following positive news regarding the federal legalization of cannabis in the US.

The House Rules Committee scheduled a March 28th meeting to proceed with the vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act (MORE), which would remove marijuana from the list of federally-controlled substances.

Although there has not yet been a House vote (let alone a Senate vote), the fact that legalization is being discussed at high levels has excited the cannabis sector. Support from the House’s Democratic side is believed to be solid, though the bill is expected to garner few House Republican votes.

If the MORE Act does pass the House, though, it faces a substantially bigger hurdle in the Senate. It is unclear if there would be enough Republican “yes” votes to break a filibuster, and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been working on drafting his own marijuana legalization legislation.

Federal legalization of cannabis is likely to have a large influence on cannabis companies such as Sundial Growers. Besides the many opportunities to expand sales in a gigantic US market, full legalization will reduce barriers for growers and help facilitate access to cheaper lines of credit.

The prospects of legalization could not have come at a better time for Sundial. The company must trade at or above $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading days to stay in compliance with the NASDAQ exchange’s rules. Otherwise, Sundial will either have to delist or perform a reverse split.

Recent news may help give the company the bump it needs to stay listed.

Expect Challenges Ahead

Even if marijuana does become legal within the US in the short-term, there are plenty of other hurdles that Sundial and companies like it will face.

In Canada, where federal legalization has been in effect since 2018, it is estimated that less than one-fifth of local cannabis production actually makes it to retail stores. One of the main reasons for this is oversupply by small producers, which has created significant competition for larger companies.

Thanks to oversupply, excise taxes, advertising and marketing restrictions, and high input costs, industry margins have suffered, and many Canadian licensed producers (LPs) have been operating in the red for several quarters or even years.

It is likely that many of the trends seen in the Canadian industry will be repeated or even be intensified in the American market until some industry maturity is reached. And that point may be a long way away.

I believe, when considering cannabis stocks, that the prospect of federal legalization should be looked at with a long-term lense, even if short-term euphoria seems irresistible.

Some Other Short-Term Catalysts on the Horizon

Looking back at the short-term, though, there are a couple of potential catalysts that could move Sundial shares in a positive direction.

On March 30th, Sundial will report its fourth-quarter results. The company aims to repeat the positive outlook seen last quarter, when Sundial reported net earnings of C$11.3 million (profits have been a rarity among Canadian cannabis companies). Market estimates for Q4 are that Sundial will grow revenues by 25% YoY.

But the most anticipated event for Q4 is the acquisition of liquor retailer Alcanna, which is expected to close at the end of March and coincide with earnings day.

The $346 million acquisition is part of Sundial's strategic investment plan to build a strong, integrated portfolio of Canadian brands. The raising of cash necessary for this deal was achieved in part through the dilution of SNDL shares in 2021. With no new dilution schemes on the horizon, though, there will be less downward pressure on Sundial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)