Virgin Galactic stock (SPCE) - Get Free Report is shooting straight up. Following a tough 2022, shares reached as low as $3.27 on December 28. Since then, the stock has rallied a whopping 59% in less than three weeks.

The weekly chart below shows that Virgin Galactic stock has broken out of its main bearish channel, which it had been trading in since April 2022. The recent candle closure is a significant movement that suggests a reversal in the mid-term trend.

Figure 1: SPCE chart. TradingView

This idea is further reinforced by the high trading volume associated with the breakout candle and the fact that the price has crossed above the September 21 weekly moving average lines.

Today, we take a closer look at the chart to identify what drives the trend and consider possible scenarios.

Figure 2: SPCE Stock Skyrockets: Is It Heading To The Moon? Virgin Galactic

SPCE: Out Of The Bearish Channel, But Out Of Trouble?

Figure 3: SPCE chart. TradingView

On the SPCE daily chart, there is evidence of a "tug of war" between buyers and sellers following the breakout. Additionally, the price has broken out of the main bearish channel from the upper trend line, resulting in a breakout market gap that is likely to be filled as the current short-term bullish trend persists.

Given the indicators of an unstable breakout candle and the likelihood of market gap filling, it is possible that the price may pull back towards the 4.5 - 4.7 support range before potentially continuing its short-term upward trend.

Following the potential pullback, it is possible that the short-term bullish trend will resume towards the long-term bearish trend line, resulting in the formation of a new lower swing high. This movement could bring the price to the 6.15 - 6.35 range, where it may encounter significant resistance.

The 200-day moving average, which has previously functioned as upper resistance for the historical price movement, is also located in this area, indicating that it will be a major point of resistance for the price

How High Virgin Galactic May Go

Given the expected significant resistance around the 6.15 - 6.35 range and the tendency for the price to form swing highs around the long-term bearish trend line, it is possible that the short-term bullish trend will reverse in that area. Therefore, the 6.15 - 6.35 range is considered a key area to watch for a potential trend reversal.

The 6.15 to 6.35 resistance area can be seen as the primary key area, as it will indicate whether the mid-term bullish trend will continue or if a reversal will occur. In other words, it will confirm or challenge the direction of the mid-term trend.

For the mid-term bullish trend to be sustained, SPCE stock must close above the 6.15 - 6.35 major resistance area on a daily closing basis. This will confirm the continuation of the mid-term bullish trend and the next major resistance area to watch would be around 10.6 - 11.0 – about double the current share price.

Figure 4: SPCE chart. TradingView

How To Trade SPCE Today: Tactics

SPCE can be considered a good opportunity for a short-term long trade and potentially a mid-term hold. With the expectation that the current unstable area will be filled by the next pullback, it would be advantageous to enter a long position around the 4.5 to 4.7 current support area.

Also, a good strategy would be to increase the position when the price closes above the 5.45 - 5.6 minor resistance area on a daily closing basis and take the short-term target as the 6.15 - 6.35 resistance area.

It is important to closely monitor the price movement when it reaches the 6.15 - 6.35 resistance area, as a break above that level will indicate the continuation of the mid-term bullish trend towards the next resistance area of 10.6 - 11.0. In this scenario, it would be advantageous to increase the position when the price breaks above that level.

However, given the market conditions and the strong resistance around that area, there is a higher probability that the price will reverse the current short-term bullish trend and form a new swing high around the 6.15 - 6.35 area.

Technically, these short-term and mid-term bullish trends are valid as long as the price stays above the 4.1 price level, so we would consider using the level area as the stop-loss.

Figure 5: SPCE chart. TradingView

SPCE: If Things Fall Apart

When market conditions are bearish and sentiment shifts, it may impact the price movement of SPCE. In these instances, it's wise to trade accordingly.

If SPCE's price falls below the 4.5 - 4.7 support level, it is a bearish sign for the asset. The long-term bearish trend would likely continue. Based on trend extensions, the next potential reversal point for SPCE could be around 2.75.

This could be a good opportunity to take a mid-term long position. A daily price closing below 4.1 could be considered as confirmation of this scenario.

