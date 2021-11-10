SoFi Stock: What To Expect Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

SoFi’s third quarter earnings day lurks around the corner. On November 10, after the closing bell, the company will report results for the second time since the IPO.

In the most recent period, SoFi stock (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report dropped 13% in after-hours trading after weak Q3 guidance relative to analyst estimates. This time, SoFi is faced with the challenge of impressing Wall Street for the first time as a public company.

Figure 1: SoFi app "Get Your Money Right". SoFi

Today, we discuss what investors should expect of SoFi ahead of its Q3 earnings day.

Q2 recap

Last time, SoFi may have suffered from heightened expectations. Wall Street set the bar high by estimating Q2 per-share loss of only $0.06 and revenues to approach $220 million.

The company reported a revenue beat of $12.7 million. Q2 net revenue of $231 million exceeded guidance of $215 million to $220 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $11 million for the quarter topped quarterly guidance of $(8) million to $2 million. Still, the net loss of $0.42 per share stuck out like a sore thumb.

Despite reporting below-estimate results, the company achieved a few milestones in Q2, according to the company’s CEO. Among them were quarterly net revenue growth of over 100% and a fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. Also, SoFi reported eight straight quarters of accelerating member increase (see chart below) and an increase in Galileo accounts to nearly 79 million.

Figure 2: SoFi members and products. Sofi Investor Relations

What to expect for Q3

Experts estimate net loss of $0.14 per share and revenues of $255.6 million in Q3. SoFi’s management team expects continued strong growth, with revenues falling within the range of $245 million and $255 million and adjusted EBITDA landing between $(7) million and $3 million.

Figure 3: SOFI EPS surprise & estimates by quarter. Seeking Alpha

It remains to be seen if full year 2021 guidance will change this time. Net revenue outlook has previously been set at $980 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA of $27 million should be achieved, according to the management team, despite a few one-off items driving lower (1) student loan refinancing and (2) Technology Platform revenues.

In the meantime, the hot topic of debate continues to be speculation around bank charter approval. Some have credited the recent spike in share price to this highly anticipated event.

Wall Street rating on SoFi

SoFi has received a strong buy consensus rating from 5 analysts in the past 3 months. Average price target is currently at $24.90, suggesting a meager 9% upside potential from current levels. It looks like the lion’s share of the gain opportunity that once existed has been captured by SOFI’s 60% rally since the start of September.

The most recent report came from Morgan Stanley’s analyst Betsy Graseck, who initiated SoFi with a buy rating and a $25 price target. According to the expert, SoFi is “a powerful revenue growth story”. She also added:

"Competition is rising among challenger FinTechs for Gen Y & Z, but SOFI has a leg up given its roots in the hardest part of consumer finance, lending, along with a robust digital offering".

A couple of months ago, Jefferies analyst John Hecht also initiated SoFi with a buy rating and the same $25 price target. He mentioned the company’s perceived ability to cross-sell financial products to existing users as key to SoFi’s expected success.

Get more expert analysis on "stonks"

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)