Sundial Growers' (SNDL) - Get Sundial Growers Inc. Report reverse stock split soap opera is finally over. After months of trying to meet Nasdaq's minimum share price requirement, shareholders approved a plan to affect a reverse stock split. It took effect on June 26.

But even with SNDL trading above $2 per share, the reverse split caused an immediate 25% plunge.

Although the reverse split has been poorly received by the market — as expected — it's still not "game over" for Sundial. Here's why.

Figure 1: SNDL Stock's Reverse Split: Is It "Game Over"? Sundial

(Read more from the Wall Street Memes: GameStop Stock: Short Sellers Take a Beating in July)

The "Least Bad" Choice

During the company's annual shareholder meeting, Sundial Growers' board received the votes it needed to execute a 10-to-1 reverse stock split. This involves merging company shares, forcing a decrease in liquidity and a proportional increase in share price.

It's worth remembering that Sundial management diluted 105 million shares in 2020, to more than 2 billion shares in 2021. As a result, SNDL became a penny stock, hovering around $1 per share.

In order to stay on the Nasdaq, stocks must trade above $1 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. With Sundial shares trading at 30 cents, SNDL was in danger of being delisted.

Although the company received another chance to meet the Nasdaq's requirements by August 8, the truth is, only a miracle would have sent SNDL above $1 under current market conditions.

The reverse stock split was certainly the "least bad" choice management could have made to keep the stock on the Nasdaq. If it were delisted, it would be limited to over-the-counter (OTC) trading in a decentralized market.

This would have carried default risks, as well as a lack of transparency due to liquidity issues, and large bid-ask spreads — all of which would have made SNDL very difficult to trade. .

Short Sellers Are on the Lookout

Even as cannabis stocks have headed sharply down so far this year, recent data coming from an S3 Partners report shows that short interest in cannabis stocks has declined.

Looking at the top Canadian and U.S. companies in the industry, short interest has plunged from $3.14 billion in May 2021 to $1.57 billion in December 2021, to $632 million today.

Furthermore, the report shows that about 57% of the short-selling in the cannabis sector is concentrated on two companies, Tilray (TLRY) - Get Tilray Brands Inc. Report and Canopy Growth (CGC) - Get Canopy Growth Corporation Report. Sundial Growers is third on the list. See below:

Figure 2: Short interest in cannabis stocks. S3 Partners

Sundial's short interest increased in June due to anticipation of the reverse stock split. At the end of May, 217 million shares were being shorted, while the most recent figures indicate that number has grown to 228.58 million shares.

That corresponds to 9.5% of the stock's float, which is considered fairly high.

Is SNDL Still a Good Investment?

Even though the market generally frowns upon reverse splits, technically, they don't change the value of the company's fundamentals.

On August 11, Sundial will report its second-quarter (Q2) results. It's possible we'll be able to see the progress being made in Sundial's business transformation, including the acquisition of liquor retailer Alcanna.

Even though headwinds are likely to pressure margins in the cannabis market, for Q2, Sundial is expected to report revenues of $162.9 million, which would be an increase of more than 2,000% compared to the same period last year.

According to ATB Capital Markets analyst Frederico Gomes, Sundial's fundamentals make its stock a good opportunity to take advantage of the Canadian cannabis market. That's thanks to Sundial's diversified portfolio, which offers the best risk-reward alternative in the sector, and strong balance sheet, which gives it a defensive advantage

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)