SNAP Stock Earnings: Another Quarterly Bloodbath

Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap Inc. Class A Report stock has been having a rough 2022. Shares have tumbled 78% YTD and are 85%+ off their all-time high from September of last year.

A pandemic darling, Snap stock is now suffering under harsh post-pandemic macroeconomic headwinds, which have severely punished tech and growth stocks that until recently traded at very stretched multiples.

For this Q2, Snap was already trying to tamp down Wall Street’s already-low expectations. But the company missed the mark by such a wide margin that even bears were surprised.

Another Bloodbath, This Time In Q2

Snap fell nearly 40% after reporting its Q2 earnings results on July 22.

The reason for the precipitous drop? Snap’s failure to beat Wall Street's middling revenue expectation. The company was expected to report $1.14 billion but reported just $1.11 billion. To make matters worse, it also reported a 4.5% YoY drop in average revenue per user (ARPU).

Despite managing to report a loss per share results above Wall Street's forecast (-$0.02 versus -$0.05 expected) and beating on daily active user estimates (347 million versus 343.2 million expected), CEO Evan Spiegel showed clear disappointment, stating that Snap's Q2 financial results did not reflect the company’s ambition.

The company also announced a $500 million buyback of its common stock, funded from its existing cash reserves of $4.9 billion. The goal of the buyback is to mitigate the dilution of Snap shares that has occurred through the company’s share-based compensation program.

Snap also decided not to provide any guidance for Q3, blaming a currently unstable macroeconomic environment.

The Slowdown In Advertising Space

As early as May, Snap was indicating that it would fail to beat its own revenue goals for Q2. A worsening macro backdrop dampened the company’s outlook. Specifically, a slowdown in the advertising space – advertising is responsible for 99% of Snap's revenue generation - was predicted to take a significant toll on the company’s top line.

Over 2020 and 2021, companies with large digital advertising segments flourished as pandemic stay-at-home trends fueled digital commerce. However, this year, the economy is flirting with recession, and many advertisers have cut their spending amidst inflation and interest rate hikes.

Expectations are that growth within the advertising industry will slow in the short-term. According to research from MAGNA, a leading global media investment and intelligence company, global ad spending revenue is set to grow 9% in 2022 to $816 billion. While that may sound like a lot, it’s actually a significant reduction from the 12% growth that MAGNA previously forecast.

By comparison, in 2021, advertising revenues grew by 22%.

A 9% growth rate in 2022 would still be above pre-Covid levels, and cyclical factors such as the U.S. midterm election, the Beijing Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup are expected to help keep numbers propped up. But for ad-driven companies such as Snapchat, these minor tailwinds don’t outweigh major headwinds.

Already, Snap’s poor performance has put selling pressure on advertising giants like Meta (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, which will report their Q2 earnings results in the coming days. Online ad companies – including Meta and Alphabet – lost about $80 billion in combined market cap value following Snap's Q2 earnings release, a potential harbinger of greater losses to come.

Too Cheap Now, Or Finally Fairly Valued?

Companies such as Snap have been priced according to their future growth expectations. But the global economic slowdown in the second quarter of this year, along with rising inflation and rising interest rates, has taken a big chunk out of growth companies’ valuations.

Equities are living in a different world than the one they were in just half a year ago. On September 24, 2021, Snap’s market cap was an astonishing $113 billion. Today, its market cap has dropped below $20 billion.

Looking at the chart below, it is remarkable to see the tragic figure of Snap's declining performance confirmed with each earnings report (except for a brief correction during Q4 last year).

Currently, Snap still trades at a forward enterprise value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 70.8 times, which is extremely high compared to its peer Meta, which trades at 7.7 times.

This rich valuation puts the company under high pressure to achieve continuous, long-term growth. It also makes SNAP shares liable to massive selloffs when the company misses on its growth trajectory - as evidenced by the market’s response to the company’s Q2 earnings.

Now, some tech and growth stocks have a high multiple for a reason. There are indeed strong future growth prospects for Snap and the online ad industry as a whole – even if the current moment looks grim.

Investors with a long-term investment horizon, and a stomach for volatility, may even have reason to snap up a few shares of SNAP after its most recent nosedive.

