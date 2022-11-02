SIRI, LCID, and GME: 3 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential for November

A short squeeze occurs when a stock that many short sellers are betting against suddenly shoots higher, rather than lower. The short sellers are then forced to purchase the stock in order to cover their positions and get out of the trade before they lose even more money.

Right now, there are several stocks that look poised to become the next short-squeeze targets. Here are three we believe are destined for a squeeze in November.

SiriusXM

SiriusXM (SIRI) - Get Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Report is a satellite radio and streaming service that sells subscription plans to consumers.

Figure 1: Satellite radio and streaming services provider SiriusXM. Getty Images

Recently, SiriusXM reported third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of 7 cents, missing Wall Street's estimate of 9 cents per share. However, the company beat revenue estimates with $2.28 billion, a 4% year-over-year increase.

During the third-quarter earnings call, SiriusXM's CFO, Sean Sullivan, noted that the company saw strong subscriber growth in the quarter and announced an increase to the company's quarterly dividend.

"During the quarter, SiriusXM returned $262 million in capital to stockholders and ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] of 3.5 times. Today, we are also announcing a 10% increase in our quarterly dividend," he said.

However, many traders are still feeling bearish toward SIRI. In the last week of October, short sellers increased their positions by $7 million.

Currently, about $1.16 billion is betting against the stock. Bearish traders are shorting roughly 27% of the streaming company's stock float.

But to borrow the stock for their short positions, these traders need to pay fees of 11.3%, which is significantly high. When borrow fee rates are high, it means traders need to be extra-confident that the stock will plunge — or else they'll be out of a lot of money.

Traders have had a bad time shorting SiriusXM in 2022. Year to date, there has already been $8 million in mark-to-market losses.

But because of the large amount of short interest in the stock, along with high rates to borrow shares, it's possible that a short squeeze is imminent.

Lucid Group

According to S3 Partners, for a short squeeze to occur, not only must a high percentage of a stock's float be shorted, but there must also be a significant amount of cash involved in shorting the stock.

Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group Inc. Report meets both criteria.

Figure 2: Electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group. Lucid Motors

The electric vehicle (EV) maker currently has about $1.94 billion betting against its stock. About 29% of its available shares are being shorted.

And short sellers who need to borrow Lucid shares are currently paying 7% in fees. Typically, borrow fee rates between 0.3% and 3% are considered normal. Percentages above this range indicate that there is a lot of demand for the stock from short sellers.

Most EV makers have suffered sizable losses throughout this year, and Lucid Group is no exception. Headwinds such as chip shortages, supply-chain disruptions, rampant inflation, and rising interest rates have been among the factors weighing against the stock.

Even though Lucid's stock has dropped 64% this year, the company's shares are still trading at a valuation that is considered quite stretched. Because Lucid has announced negative earnings, the company currently trades at a multiple of 133 times vs. the S&P 500's average of 2.3 times.

However, a lot of retail investors like Lucid, and there's been plenty of buzz on Reddit that a short squeeze may be in the works.

GameStop

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report currently has about $1.54 billion in short interest, and about 21.5% of its available shares are being shorted.

Figure 3: Video game retailer GameStop. GameStop

GameStop's borrow fee rate is currently near 10%, implying high demand from short sellers. In fact, GameStop was the most profitable stock for lenders in the third quarter.

But year to date, short sellers have lost about $9 million on GME.

Recently, S3 Partners CEO Bob Sloan said that GameStop could go "parabolic" if it breaks above $30. On October 31, trading in GameStop shares was halted twice by volatility triggers after the stock rose more than 9% before the market opened.

Even without a major catalyst ahead, GameStop continues to be one of the most popular names among meme-stock traders. And the company's Form 10-K states that short squeezes have been among the biggest triggers of volatility in the stock, especially since the end of 2020.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)