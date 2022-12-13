Short Interest and Market Sentiment: Finding Oversold Stocks with Strong Upside Potential

At Wall Street Memes, we are curious to learn (and spread the knowledge) about how traders and investors can make sense of the available data to produce alpha in the markets.

We seem to share the passion with our readers, many of whom have been diligently following heavily shorted names like AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report and GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report in hopes to see their favorite stocks eventually “go to the moon”.

Along these lines, we welcome contributing author Devin Reed, who has offered to write a guest post on his stock market research. Below, he explains his three-factor approach that combines short interest, technical analysis, and changes in analyst price targets, and that has historically produced superior returns.

While select extremely shorted stocks, like GameStop and AMC, gave investors the opportunity for amazing returns from large short squeezes which made media headlines, our findings show that this was an exceptional situation. In 2020, during the market recovery from the pandemic, we had an oversold stock market and the rise of retail investors pushing up the price of meme stocks which had extreme levels of short interest.

However, over the long-term lower short interest generates higher expected returns with less volatility. Sorting stocks based on “short interest as a % of free float”, using 3 popular U.S. indices as shown in Figures 1 through 3, we show that even with the exceptional performance of some highly shorted stocks in 2020, lower shorted stocks significantly outperform higher shorted stocks over the recent 15-years.

S&P 500 Index

Figure 1: Q1 (the stocks with the lowest short interest) garnered the highest returns and lowest volatility, and Q5 (the stocks with the highest short interest) garnered the lowest returns and highest volatility. Bloomberg Terminal

Russell 2000 Index

Figure 2: Q1 (the stocks with the lowest short interest) garnered the highest returns and lowest volatility, and Q5 (the stocks with the highest short interest) garnered the lowest returns and highest volatility.

Bloomberg Terminal

Russell Microcap Index

Figure 3: Q1 (the stocks with the lowest short interest) garnered the highest returns and lowest volatility, and Q5 (the stocks with the highest short interest) garnered the lowest returns and highest volatility.

Bloomberg Terminal

As highlighted above in Figures 1 through 3, stocks with higher short interest actually outperformed those with lower short interest between 2020 and 2021. This can be attributed to the “meme stock craze” when insanely shorted stocks such as AMC and GME soared in price due to short squeeze events over relatively short periods of time.

While lower short interest is a valuable stand-alone factor, investors can achieve more robust results and mitigate reversals (as occurred between 2020 and 2021) by adding additional factors. We have created a novel composite percentile factor outlined below:

Short Interest: Short interest relative to a stock’s equity float or “free float” (lower is better).

RSI (14 day): Technical indicator which indicates if a stock is oversold (<30) or overbought (>70)relative to its peers (lower is better).

Analyst Target Price Revision: The average analyst target price percentage change over the last 3months (higher is better).We utilized the Bloomberg Terminal’s “FTST” Factor Backtester to test our factor as shown below in Figures 4 through 6.S&P 500 Index

Figure 4: Between 2020 and 2021 there were no major negative returns in the model’s historical return of stocks in the SPX. This shows that our composite factor model had more consistent returns than the single factor of short interest, even during the “meme stock craze” (as highlighted in Figures 1 through 3).

Bloomberg Terminal

Russell 2000 index

Figure 5: Between 2020 and 2021 there were no major negative returns in the model’s historical return for stocks in the RTY. This demonstrates that our composite factor model had more consistent returns than the single factor of short interest. The factor also had more robust performance in the RTY index rather than for stocks in the SPX index.

Bloomberg Terminal

Russell Microcap index

Figure 6: Between 2020 and 2021 there were no major negative returns in the model’s historical return. This shows that our composite factor model had more consistent returns than the single factor of short interest, even during the “meme stock craze” (as highlighted in Figures 1 through 3).

Bloomberg Terminal

As observed above in Figures 4 through 6, our new composite factor dramatically outperforms the single short interest factor in all three indices with Q1 significantly outperforming all other quintiles.

Furthermore, it can be noted that this factor tends to work better on small cap stocks as opposed to large cap stocks. This is due to the fact that smaller caps are less followed, more volatile, and there is more opportunity for investors to achieve higher expected returns.

This conclusion is theoretically sound since a low RSI indicates that the security is oversold, and a higher positive analyst target price revision means there is a bullish surprise. Likewise, a low short interest to equity float indicates that sophisticated investors do not foresee significant downside risk.

Through the use of RSI as a technical factor, short interest to equity float as a fundamental factor, and analyst target price revision as a sentiment factor, excess returns can be expected across U.S. exchanges.

*We utilized the Bloomberg Terminal by Bloomberg Finance L.P. for all of the graphics and data to support our writing in this article.*

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)