Ryan Cohen sold all of his Bed Bath & Beyond shares between August 16 and 17, halting the BBBY meme rally.

The sale yielded profits of 56% on Cohen’s initial investment in Bed Bath & Beyond.

Although many retail investors are feeling demoralized after Cohen's sale, Bed Bath & Beyond stock’s setup may still be conducive to a short squeeze.

Figure 1: Ryan Cohen Made A Very Profitable Trade With Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Courtesy of Ryan Cohen | Photography by George Kamper

(Read more from the Wall Street Memes: AMC: The APEs Could Be Company's Development Of The Year)

Ryan Cohen Closes His Position

It looks like the Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report meme rally is over – for now. Two days ago, Ryan Cohen, a celebrity in the world of meme investors and the Chair of GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corporation Report, sold all of his stake in the home goods retailer. Cohen owned about 11.8% of the company's total shares.

On August 17, Ryan Cohen's holding company, RC Ventures, filed a Form 144 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which permits the "public resale of restricted and controlled securities.” Because his fund, RC Ventures, owned more than 10% of the company's voting shares, Cohen was classified as an insider, so his shares were restricted.

Ryan Cohen had invested in Bed Bath & Beyond since January of this year. Cohen initially bought 9,450,100 shares, representing a 9.8% stake in the company. Along with the purchase, Cohen sent a letter to the company's management, wherein he proposed strategic changes and questioned the company's executive compensation.

Cohen wanted management to focus on inventory fixes in the near term. He also wanted to see the spinoff of buybuy Baby, a Bed Bath-owned retailer that sells products for infants and young children. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Cohen suggested the full sale of Bed Bath to a well-capitalized buyer.

Thanks to his influence, Bed Bath soon added three board members appointed by Cohen and replaced CEO Mark Tritton.

In a statement from Bed Bath & Beyond management regarding Cohen’s suggestions, the company said it was "pleased to have reached a constructive agreement with RC Ventures in March and are committed to maximizing value for all shareholders.”

Company's management also said that their team had been working "expeditiously over the past several weeks with external financial advisors and lenders on strengthening our balance sheet."

How Much Did Cohen Make on His BBBY Trade?

Those who thought Ryan Cohen would “diamond hands” his Bed Bath & Beyond turned out to be very wrong. Cohen's investment in Bed Bath turned out to be a short-term trade - and a very profitable one at that.

Cohen bought 7,780,000 shares over three months between January and March of this year plus call options exercisable into 1,670,100 shares. His cost basis was approximately $121 million ($119.3 million in shares and $1.7 million in options calls) when excluding brokerage commissions.

Figure 2: BBBY purchases by RC Ventures. SEC

RC Ventures sold all of its shares between August 16 and 17, during the BBBY super meme rally, at share prices between $18 and $29. This implies a profit for Cohen of about $68.1 million, which in turn represents a 56% return on his initial investment.

Figure 3: BBBY sales by RC Ventures. SEC

Cohen probably got cold feet about his investment in Bed Bath – after all, its business fundamentals are going from bad to worse – and saw the meme rally as a good opportunity to exit while still making a profit. But it is worth noting that Cohen's stake in Bed Bath & Beyond constituted a relatively small chunk of RC Ventures’ portfolio.

His investment, which was worth about $189 million in share value at the peak of the Bed Bath meme rally, represented just over 10% of the total market value of the firm's investments. The rest of the firm's portfolio is in GameStop. RC Ventures owns $1.516 billion worth of GME.

Outside RC Ventures, Cohen also has other investments. After the $3.35 billion sale of Chewy, Cohen invested a large part of his fortune into Apple – he is the company's largest individual shareholder, owning 6.2 million shares (today worth about $1.6 billion ).

Is It Game Over For BBBY?

Ryan Cohen’s sale of his Bed Bath & Beyond stake was a major blow to Reddit-oriented retail investors. Shares nosedived 42% after hours, even after they had already fallen 20% during regular market hours when news broke that Cohen had signaled his intentions to sell.

However, even though I am personally bearish on Bed Bath & Beyond stock, I also believe the market overreacted to Ryan Cohen’s sale.

Some BBBY "apes" appear to be holding strong. This is what a Reddit forum user r/wallstreetbets posted.

Figure 4: Subreddit's r/wallstreetbets post. Reddit

The truth is that Bed Bath & Beyond's short squeeze appeal remains interesting. The short percentage of the float is still above 40% – and that number has probably increased since Cohen's sale. Plus, borrow fees are now far higher than they were in the first few months of this year.

For a short squeeze to occur, though, we’ll need to once again see high trading volumes and a lot of bullishness among retail investors. It may take time for such circumstances to arise again - and if they don’t, a squeeze is unlikely to materialize.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)