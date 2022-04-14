Robinhood Markets (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report has had a rough ride since becoming a publicly listed company. Its stock has fallen almost 70%, and this year alone, it has already lost almost 40%.

With difficulties in reporting a pace of growth in users and revenues the way Wall Street expects, the stock is currently contending with strong bearishness. Should Robinhood's freefall continue, or has the stock been punished enough?

Figure 1: Robinhood Stock: Should The Free Fall Continue? Robinhood

Big Investment Firms Are Expecting the Worst

A few days ago, two big Wall Street firms reinforced their bearishness on Robinhood shares. Analysts at Bank of America reinforced a sell recommendation on the stock after attending Robinhood’s 2022 Bitcoin conference in Miami, Florida.

According to the analyst team, the main reasons behind the bearishness is due mainly to the pandemic-related tailwinds reversal, which has drastically reduced demand for Robinhood. Also, the lack of profitability forecast until 2025 didn't help, either.

Also recently, Goldman Sachs' analyst team downgraded its neutral sell recommendation on Robinhood shares. According to Goldman, sluggish retail engagement levels, especially for low-end consumers, was a definite factor limiting any outperformance. Fragile account growth and a narrow path to achieving any profitability in the medium term will limit the stock from any buy recommendation for at least the next 12 months.

Therefore, Goldman analysts see the perfect storm brewing for Robinhood: shares with accumulated losses, failure to grow monthly active users, and average revenue per user.

Another large investment firm that has a sell recommendation is JPMorgan. According to the bank’s analysts team, the main reason for maintaining its bearishness on Robinhood stock is lower crypto volumes across the industry. Also, the fragile growth in options trading volume and the more limited growth predicted at other competitors together suggest limited growth for Robinhood.

First-Quarter Earnings Are Just Around the Corner

On April 28, Robinhood's will release its first-quarter (Q1) 2022 results. The Wall Street consensus expects a 35-cent loss per share.

The forecast assigned by Wall Street is a loss per share of 5 cents more than expected in the previous quarter, when the company failed to beat expectations significantly by 19 cents.

With the exception of its first earnings report since going public in Q2 2021, when the company revenues were under heavy influence of pandemic tailwinds and the crypto boom, Robinhood has failed to beat earnings and revenue estimates.

In the last quarter, even with the consensus expecting low numbers, Robinhood failed to beat revenue expectations by $14.98 million. Based on the softer outlook provided by the company for Q1, shares fell more than 11% after the earnings announcement.

For Q1, the company promises to deliver revenues of $340 million, although the market is expecting revenues of $357 million. This would represent a decline of 35% compared to the same quarter last year, when revenues exceeded any expectations due to super-high trading activity from some meme stocks.

As for the full outlook for 2022, Robinhood expects operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, to increase between 15% and 20% YoY.

Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Robinhood expects that by 2023 it will achieve positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which means reaching profitability. However, according to the company's management, it is possible that this goal can be reached in 2022.

The company's performance is very sensitive to the number and timing of new accounts being funded. To this end, Robinhood is developing an ambitious plan for 2022 where it will focus on three main areas:

Focusing primarily on beginner investors Creating ways to turn beginner investors into long-term investors Serving advanced investors with the tools and simplicity they need

That said, some of these initiatives consist of increasing the portfolio with long-term investment products such as spending and savings and starting to open internationally its own cryptocurrency platform later in 2022.

Also, a scenario of escalating interest rates tends to benefit brokers. This is because a balanced economy sees more favorable investment activity. And naturally, this can also apply to Robinhood, which promises to focus on a wider range of products offered to different profiles.

So I believe that, in the long term, there may be light at the end of the tunnel for Robinhood. But what is of concern is the issue of demand. Based on engagement levels losing steam and the company's revenues being highly sensitive to the performance of the crypto market, this seems compromised for the short to medium term.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)