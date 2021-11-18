Progenity Stock Soars: Should Investors Still Jump In?

Among the most popular in November, Progenity stock (PROG) continues to rally at full steam. The biotechnology company that develops molecular testing products in the US went public last year at $14 per share and saw its price plummet to below $1, earning PROG the infamous label of “penny stock”. But since September, shares have been on a tear and are now priced at nearly $5.

Figure 1: Progenity stock chart performance since IPO. Google Finance

With the recent rally in PROG, many investors may think that the best time to invest in Progenity stock has come and gone. However, we list below a few reasons why investors may still find it appealing to jump in now and maybe ride the next leg higher.

FOMO-driven momentum

Bullishness towards PROG stock has been supported by its relevance among retail investors. As the share price rises, so has the company’s popularity online. Progenity stock was the most-frequently mentioned ticker on the main Reddit forums on November 17.

Figure 2: Trending stocks on Reddit on November 17. ApeWisdom

Once bullishness spreads, the psychological factor becomes key. One could argue that PROG shares have become a “meme” target that have recently traded more on momentum than on business fundamentals. Retail investors and their enthusiasm for an eventual massive short and/or gamma squeeze could be the engine behind the rally.

While positive sentiment keeps luring retail investors to jump in, as trading volume increases alongside the stock price, PROG stock could still benefit in the short term from buyers overcrowding the trade.

Short interest at a high

Ortex suggests that short interest on PROG stock is still as elevated as it was in mid-October. The latest data reveals a 26% short interest rate on the free float, only slightly less than the 27% reported on October 15. Keep in mind that a short interest above 10% can be considered very high.

Figure 3: PROG short interest data and history. Ortex

However, estimated short interest for the past 7 trading days suggests that nearly 29% of the float could be currently shorted. This is good news for those who hope that a short squeeze could send PROG even higher. See below PROG’s estimated current short interest as well as short interest history.

Undervalued fundamentals?

Elevated short interest could be interpreted as a yellow flag on business fundamentals. But for some Wall Street experts, this may not be the case of Progenity.

H.C. Wainwright’s Joseph Pantginis launched his PROG coverage with a buy rating and a $4 price target. Despite forecasting a share price below current levels (probably stale now due to the recent rally), his bull case is based on the company’s differentiated portfolio and the opportunities that it offers.

A few months ago, Piper Sandler’s Steven Mah raised the firm's price target on PROG to $5 from $3 with a buy recommendation. According to the analyst, his bull case relies on the validation study for Preecludia as a "significant milestone for Progenity”. He thinks that the U.S. market opportunity for this preeclampsia test is around $2.3 billion.

Lastly, keep in mind that PROG is still 63% down from its IPO price, as the biotech sector is generally rich in high-risk, high-reward opportunities. This could serve as encouragement to those who may fear buying the stock at $3 more than it was worth at the start of Q4.

