Palantir shares have taken an absolute beating since November of last year. Like many other growth-heavy tech stocks, Palantir has been hard hit by unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, which have caused investors to draw away from riskier positions.

The software company first caught the broader market's attention after soaring 230% in the months following its IPO in October of 2020. But now Palantir shares sit only 26% above their IPO price.

But despite the bearishness surrounding Palantir (which was only strengthened after the company reported Q4 earnings below market expectations), Wall Street still sees upside in the company. Several analysts see the possibility of elevated federal cyber attacks being a short-term catalyst.

Figure 1: Palantir Stock: Wall Street Says Federal Cyber Can Be Short-Term Catalyst Palantir

Wall Street Is Still Cautious On PLTR, But Some See Upside Ahead

On Monday, March 7th, Palantir stock received a rating upgrade from Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss. Weiss boosted his rating on the stock to “equal weight” up from “underweight.” He assigned PLTR a $16 price target, which suggests a 37% upside based on the current share price of $11.65.

Weiss points out that Palantir's valuation has reached its lowest level since the company went public in 2020, and he sees an opportunity to buy the dip. He also stated that the potential slowdown of its commercial business and its unsustainable operating margin both seem to be priced into the current value of its shares, meaning further downside could be limited.

Investors cheered the upgrade, and PTRL shares rose about 6% during their Monday trading session.

More good news quickly followed. On March 8, Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated his coverage of Palantir, assigning the company an “overweight” rating and a $15 price target - that implies an upside of 28% based on the current share price. Twigg says that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may accelerate the adoption of Palantir cyber products, which is of course bullish news for the stock.

Furthermore, Twigg believes that the company should beat its annual revenue growth guidance of 30% by 2025 - he says the company’s ecosystem offers powerful IT solutions and sees strong demand from large institutions ahead.

Palantir shares rose more than 9% following Piper Sandler's “buy” recommendation.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives also sees Palantir as a near-term beneficiary of federal cyber security sector tailwinds, which have been spurred by Russia’s invasion and the accompanying threat of increased cyber attacks.

Valuation Has Been A Key Sticking Point

During its Q4 earnings, Palantir reported mixed results that did not please investors, but the results were far from terrible. The company demonstrated that it continues to be a strong revenue generator and is making strategic investments aimed at making its business profitable in the near future. Still, plenty of skepticism is hanging in the air.

One of the biggest factors behind Palantir's shares’ plummeting is undoubtedly the company’s stretched valuation. The company currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 83x - that’s considerably higher than its industry average of 19x. With the market already pricing in expected annual revenue growth of 30% by 2025, many investors see PLTR shares’ multiples as too rich.

But in the long term, we believe Palantir can justify its high multiples. The company has been focusing on expanding its commercial business and its Foundry platform, both of which will help Palantir not only maintain but accelerate its expected growth.

In the short term, high volatility will probably continue to haunt Palantir. But with shares trading at a 60% discount from their historic peak in January 2021, the very worst may already be over.

