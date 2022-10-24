Snap shares took a dive after the company reported Q3 revenues that fell well below expectations.

A round of Wall Street price target cuts followed. Here, we highlight the opinions of Morgan Stanley, which reiterated its bearish stance on the social media company.

About eighteen months ago, in a very different macro scenario, Morgan Stanley analysts saw Snap reaching $80 per share.

Figure 1: Morgan Stanley’s SNAP Stock Price Target Has Plummeted From $80 To $7 In Just 18 Months Snap

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: Is GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen the New Carl Icahn?)

Snap Has Tumbled... Again

Earnings calls have become nightmares for Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap Inc. Class A Report investors this year. Last quarter, in Q2, Snap fell nearly 40% after releasing roundly disappointing results. The company missed both revenue and earning expectations and offered poor forward guidance.

Q3 didn’t look much better. Snap shares plummeted a further 30% after the company again reported weaker-than-expected revenue.

Although revenues fell compared to the previous quarter, Snap did manage to grow revenues by 6% YoY. Its daily active users also jumped by 20% YoY. But gains were offset by a decline in revenue per user (ARPU), which dropped 11% compared to the same period last year.

For the quarter, Snap reported earnings per share of eight cents. Yet the social media company still reported net losses of $360 million, an increase of almost 400% YoY. Included within that $360 million figure was $155 million in restructuring charges.

Snap's management blamed the slowdown in its revenues on platform policy changes, macroeconomic headwinds, and increased competition. Inflation and rising costs of capital have pressured Snap's advertising partners to reduce their marketing spending, according to Snap's letter to investors.

The Bear Case Is Playing Out, According To Morgan Stanley

It’s been just about impossible to sustain a bullish view on Snap stock this year. The latest price target cut to the company comes from Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak, who reiterated his underweight rating for Snap, and updated his price target to a measly $7 per share – that’s a whopping 91% decrease from Morgan Stanley’s SNAP price target at the beginning of last year.

According to Nowak, Snap's recent results reinforce his and his team’s concerns about advertisement growth. Weak brand confidence, high management execution risk, and a troubled macroeconomic backdrop combine to paint an overall bearish picture.

The analyst also points out that a decline in time spent on the platform by U.S. users raises new questions regarding further growth and differentiation.

A Cheerleading Bull Not So Long Ago

About eighteen months ago, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Snap shares from $50 to $80 per share. On February 21st of 2021, Snap was trading at around $65 per share.

At the time, the bank had upgraded the social media company to “overweight” based on its belief that the company’s Snap, Discover, Spotlight, and Maps features were paving a path toward greater monetization.

Morgan Stanley analysts claimed that its bullish base case was driven by Snap’s strong earnings power in the US. Should all of Snap’s features reach their full monetization potential, Morgan Stanley’s team claimed, the stock may even hit $105.

However, Snap shares collapsed in early 2022 and have sunk after every earnings call since. Morgan Stanley's “buy” recommendation was replaced by a “sell” recommendation this October.

How Did They Get It So Wrong?

Companies such as Snap, which are priced according to their growth expectations rather than their profitability, have been absolutely pummelled by the market’s high-inflation and rising-interest-rates environment.

At the beginning of last year, the backdrop was far more euphoric. But it seems that many tech and growth bulls got carried away and, at some point, completely abandoned business fundamentals.

On September 24, 2021, Snap's market cap was an astonishing $113 billion. At that time, Snap's Enterprise value/EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) was negative -175.9 times, indicating an essentially untenable valuation.

Today, Snap's market cap has dropped below $18 billion, but that’s still far from cheap. The company’s EV/EBITDA ratio is at -19.8. Better than -175.9 - but still negative.

Snap’s rich valuation puts the company under high pressure to achieve continued long-term growth. It also leaves SNAP shares vulnerable to massive selloffs when the company fails to achieve its growth trajectory – as we saw after Q2 and Q3 earnings.

Snap's weak growth performance this year raises doubts as to whether the stock has actually bottomed. Macro headwinds still show no signs of easing in the short term, and the company has yet to provide any evidence of a turnaround.

Thus, even though Snap's valuation has already been heavily discounted from its peak, we still think SNAP shares are far from cheap. This is not a “buy-the-dip” scenario just yet.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Wall Street Memes)