Roundhill's MEME ETF uses a metric based on social media relevance and short interest to determine the meme stocks of the moment.

Thanks to the markets having a less pessimistic outlook for 2023, some speculative assets have started to recover from their steep 2022 declines.

Some stocks like MicroStrategy, Coinbase, AMC Entertainment, and Peloton have seen exciting rallies in the first few weeks of this year.

Figure 1: Meme ETF: Meme Stocks Are Off to a Good Start This Year Reddit

How Are Stocks Chosen for the Meme ETF?

The phenomenon of meme stocks is relatively new to the markets. It started back in 2021 when retail investors piled into shares of GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report in an attempt to punish short sellers.

Ever since, other stocks, including AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report have become major meme stocks and continue to trade in unusual ways, compared to other "regular" stocks.

However, Roundhill's Meme ETF (MEME) has a systematic way of identifying meme stocks.

Here's how the ETF's selection process works:

50 stocks with a minimum market cap of $1 billion are selected due to their "social media activity scores." This score is based on the frequency of a stock's mentions on social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit (r/WallStreetBets), Discord, and Stocktwits.

The 50 stocks are then ranked according to their amount of short interest. Those with the most intense short activity rank the highest. From these, 25 names are filtered out.

Finally, the ETF continuously monitors the markets to capture the hottest trends among meme stocks, and the list is updated every two weeks.

See below for a list of the ETF's main holdings as of the latest update:

Meme Stocks Are Off to a Great Start

Since the start of 2023, the performance of the Meme ETF has been exciting. It's already up nearly 15% in just over two weeks.

The main reason behind the great start to the year is due to expectations of a less worrisome macroeconomic scenario for stocks in general. Hopes for a soft landing of the global economy were reinforced earlier this year when inflation peaked.

This provides some relief for assets most impacted by a high-interest-rate scenario — especially growth and speculative stocks.

Here are four stocks included in the last ETF update that have been the top gainers this year so far:

One of the classic meme stocks, AMC Entertainment AMC) - ) - Get Free Report

Meme Stocks Aren't Dead Yet

It is customary for media outlets to report that certain speculative assets are dead after a bullish trend is over.

Bitcoin is a case in point. Several times in recent years it has been declared "killed." But even though it has fallen by a whopping 70% from its 2021 peak, the cryptocurrency is still trading at $20,000 per coin — a price many would have thought ludicrous a decade ago.

However, it is worth noting that assets like meme stocks and cryptocurrencies have just faced a bear market for the first time in their history. In periods of bearishness in the markets, it is natural for investors to take a more cautious stance by staying away from speculation-driven assets.

The recent rallies of meme stocks and other stocks with similar profiles show that socially mobilized investing, even though bruised by last year's losses, is still alive.

Even if the U.S. officially enters a recession, the performance of speculative stocks should probably not get more difficult for retail investors than what occurred throughout 2022.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)