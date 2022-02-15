Meme Stock ETF: What To Expect In 2022

Roundhill’s Meme Stock ETF (MEME) has been around for just over a couple of months. So far, the ride has not been the smoothest at all.

Today, Wall Street Memes reviews the performance of this fund and discusses if the tides may turn for “meme bets” later in 2022.

MEME: a rough start

We have been covering the Meme Stock ETF for a few weeks now. As a recap, this ETF launched in December 2021 invests in about 20 stocks (the list is updated every two weeks) that meet the following criteria:

Have a high “social media activity score”, as per Roundhill’s methodology

Are heavily shorted, relative to other stocks in the coverage universe

The appeal of this fund is to anticipate, if possible, the next meme story that could offer investors lavish returns. This is what GameStop stock (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report did in early last year, when its shares jumped around 2,000% to $347 in only about four weeks in January 2021.

MEME started off trading at a share price of around $16, on December 8 of last year. The graph below shows that the journey has been uninspiring: losses of 31% in a matter of less than 10 weeks. For comparison, the S&P 500 dropped by a tamer 6% during the same period.

Things looked even worse for MEME in late January 2022. By the one-year anniversary of GME’s all-time high that very much marked the birth of meme mania, the ETF had lost a staggering 40% of its value. That has been, up to now, MEME’s worst drawdown ever.

Is MEME a good investment?

The Meme Stock ETF’s launch timing could not have been much worse. Meme mania seems to have reached a peak in 2021, fueled by the following factors:

Retail investors’ increased interest for the stock market Heavy liquidity in the system, sponsored by loose monetary and fiscal policies The height of the pandemic and stay-at-home habits The gamification of the markets, probably introduced (or at least made more relevant) by trading platform Robinhood HOOD) - ) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report

So far, 2022 has been a very different story. The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be reaching its late stages. “Easy money” opportunities have become scarce, especially now that an environment of inflation and rising rates have made investors much more conservative.

For this reason alone, it is hard to make a strong case in favor of meme stocks or a meme ETF in the new year. This is not to mention that too many “meme companies” tend to have weak business fundamentals and uninspiring growth opportunities.

But then again, keep in mind that meme stock prices do not often move based on rational behavior. Sometimes, all it takes is for enthusiasm and momentum to meet heavy shorting activity, and voilà! — a vicious rally takes shape. And because MEME is a fairly concentrated ETF, a top holding that spikes could be enough to erase large fund losses very quickly.

I cannot claim to be a MEME bull whatsoever. But at the same time, I would never bet against it, understanding the erratic and unpredictable nature of meme stocks.

