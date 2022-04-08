“Meme mania” showed signs of life in late Q1, when GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report and (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report stocks AMC surged by as much as 140% from low to high in a matter of days.

Today, Wall Street Memes digs into the Meme ETF’s (MEME) top holdings and discusses a few meme bets that could pay off in April.

Figure 1: Meme ETF: Top 5 Meme Stock Bets In April Bloomberg

How to find the best meme stocks?

There are a few approaches to finding meme stocks with mooning potential. Some traders and investors keep it simple and stick to the same couple of “blue chip” names, namely GME and AMC. Others prefer to look elsewhere for sizable gain opportunities.

Roundhill Investment uses a methodology that makes sense to me. In assembling its meme ETF, the fund manager follows the process below:

From a large number of stocks, assign a “social media activity score” to each. This way, the portfolio manager can spot the most popular tickers on platforms like Reddit and Twitter TWTR ) - ) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report

Identify the 50 stocks that rank highest in popularity, discard the rest.

Sort the 50 names based on short interest, from high to low.

Of the sorted list above, invest in the top 25 names.

Repeat the process every 14 days to capture the latest trends in meme mania.

Currently, MEME allocates its assets as follows (see pie chart below):

Less than 10% to the classic meme stocks, AMC and GME. A bit more than one-third to the top 10 holdings ex-AMC and GME. More than half to the other 15 names in the portfolio.

Figure 2: MEME ETF holdings as of April 7, 2022. DM Martins Research

Top 5 meme bets in April

Those looking to bet on meme mania in April may want to pay attention to the Meme ETF’s top 5 holdings, in descending order:

Of the five above, we have probably covered AMC the most. Recently, we talked about how the movie theater operator has seen its business fundamentals improve in the past several months. We also pointed out that AMC stock could continue to trade in line with the broad market, which has recently been influenced by macroeconomic and geopolitical factors.

Regarding GME, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, much more so in late March. We also believe that the planned stock split could help to improve sentiment here. However, keep in mind that GameStop is among the most volatile stocks, and caution is advised.

Nio disappointed on its most recent earnings day. However, we still see reasons to be optimistic about this battered stock. Growth in Europe and Asia; the launch of two sedan models later in 2022; and improving margins are some of the fundamental reasons that support the bull thesis.

Lastly, we have just published a piece on Palantir stock. In it, we explained that bullishness is starting to emerge on the heels of a sharp decline in valuations over the past 12 months. Keep in mind, however, that Wall Street analysts remain largely skeptical of this stock, on average.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)