HOOD Stock: Wall Street Sees 60% Upside, But One Analyst Disagrees

The stock of broker-dealer Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report has been down 25% since it became publicly traded. The company’s Q3 earnings and revenue miss alongside poor guidance for next quarter threw cold water on HOOD investors.

Figure 1: HOOD stock on Robinhood's app. Unsplash

Despite the challenges, Wall Street’s consensus rating on HOOD is still bullish, and analysts expect to see over 60% gains ahead. But among the bulls, one bear stands out. Here is why this expert is so skeptical.

(Read more from Wall Street Memes: PayPal Stock: What Next for Shares After The Recent Sell-Off)

Growth challenges underway

On October 26, Robinhood reported disappointing Q3 results. Both earnings and revenues missed, while Q4 guidance was underwhelming. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $84 million compared to positive $59 million in the previous period. Average revenues per user, or ARPU, also declined 36% to $65 compared to $102 in the linked quarter.

To balance unimpressive results, CEO Vlad Tenev highlighted the company’s efforts on product development. He said that "this quarter was about developing more products and services for our customers, including crypto wallets". But for now, the outcome has not pleased most investors.

Robinhood has been challenged to find growth drivers after an atypical pandemic year in which retail trading and general market conditions were massively favorable. For the upcoming quarter, the company already anticipated that revenues will fall short of $325 million, lower than $365 million in Q3, while full year revenue of less than $1.8 billion should be expected.

Wall Street: HOOD is undervalued

Although Q3 financial results and Q4 outlook disappointed, analysts are still bullish on HOOD stock. Based on 13 ratings, Robinhood shares have a moderate buy consensus with an average price target of $45 for the next twelve months, which suggests compelling 60% upside potential ahead.

The most bullish rating is from Citigroup’s Jason Bazinet, who has a price target of $62 set after Q3 earnings — pointing at 120% upside potential from current levels. The analyst believes that Robinhood will evolve beyond crypto and stock trading, and thinks that international expansion will help on account growth.

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev is another bull, and he reaffirmed his buy recommendation on HOOD a week ago with 96% upside potential. The analyst believes that Robinhood stock is “not a meme” and that the company “totally understands the generation Z zeitgeist”. The analyst highlights that Robinhood’s user base is loyal and often much more engaged.

JPMorgan: the lone bear

Among 13 analysts that cover HOOD, the only one with a sell recommendation on the stock is JPMorgan’s Ken Worthington. He lowered his price target to $26 from $35, suggesting 7% downside risk. According to the analyst, Robinhood has a “lot of wood to chop in the future” as the revenue and account growth miss in Q3 reinforced growth concerns pressuring the stock price.

The analyst also mentioned that Robinhood has ways to go to become a contender against brokerage peers like Charles Schwab (SCHW) - Get Charles Schwab Corporation Report. Despite Robinhood having done a great job opening 22.5 million new accounts, the average AUM per account is only $4,000. Schwab’s per-account assets are 75 times larger, according to the analyst.

Get more expert analysis on "stonks"

It’s never too early (or late) to start growing your investment portfolio. Join the Real Money community for just $7.50/month and unlock expert advice from our team of 30+ investing pros.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting Wall Street Memes)