Has WISH Stock Hit Rock Bottom?

On November 10, ContextLogic reported third quarter results. The company delivered an EPS beat and a revenue miss. Although the numbers were not catastrophic, poor revenue outlook for Q4, concerning free cash flow burn, and a change of CEO raise a yellow flag – which may explain why ContextLogic stock (WISH) - Get ContextLogic Inc. Report dipped in after-hours trading, before spiking on Thursday.

Wall Street Memes takes a closer look at the company’s Q3 performance and asks the question: could Wish stock continue to climb after earnings?

Figure 1: WISH stock 5-day chart. Google Finance

A yellow flag is raised

Third quarter earnings results were not as good as expected, but they were also far from disastrous. The company, sometimes referred to simply as “Wish”, reported loss per share of $0.05, beating estimated by a nickel. Revenue of $368 million landed short of consensus by $5.9 million.

Figure 2: EPS surprise & estimates by quarter. Seeking Alpha

The company’s Executive Chair, Jacqueline Reses, stated that Wish is making progress towards long-term growth and profitability. She also mentioned marketing cost reduction as a positive highlight from Q3:

“From a financial perspective, we exceeded our bottom line guidance range in part due to more efficient and reduced digital advertising spend.”

However, a handful of negative factors caused WISH stock investors to raise an eyebrow:

The company announced that CEO Piotr Szulczewski will step down, but it has not yet named a successor. The former CEO will remain a board member. According to Wish, an executive search firm is assisting in recruiting a new head executive.

Cash balance of $1.1 billion starts to look small. Nearly $345 million in cash from operating activities were spent in Q3 for a total of about $900 million YTD, despite marketing cost cuts.

Revenues dropped 39% year over year, in great part due to reduced mobile spending in a post-pandemic environment. Core marketplace revenues were 55% lower year-over-year. A drop in ad spending can be blamed for the top-line headwinds.

Wish expects next quarter to be worse than Q3, despite the holiday shopping season. According to the company, Q4 revenue through the end of October has been down approximately 20% sequentially.

Is this rock bottom?

Clearly, Wish continues to face challenges without the COVID-19 e-commerce tailwinds. This has now clearly become a next-year story at best, one that Wall Street still seems to be buying – average price target is currently $8.28, suggesting 50% upside ahead.

The market’s knee-jerk reaction to earnings was negative, maybe driven also by concerns over how the company may handle the recovery amid a change in CEO. The silver lining is that WISH stock bounced back quickly in the morning, possibly suggesting that traders and investors see a bottom for the company and stock from which they cannot dip much further.

It will be interesting to see if this turnaround story, still in its very early innings, will end up in WISH stock recovering from the 80% drawdown that it is currently in.

