Many “smart money” investors have argued that highly speculative assets such as meme stocks are done for given a tenuous macroeconomic backdrop.

2022 has not been a very encouraging year for tech, growth, meme stock, or crypto investors.

Short sellers, on the other hand, have had a redemptive year, even if not all their bets have performed as expected.

Even in bleaker economic times, experts point out that betting against stocks can be risky - that’s especially true for stocks associated with socially-mobilized forces (e.g., organized retail investors).

Figure 1: GME, AMC, and BBBY: Is the Meme Stock Era Over? Bloomberg

A Tough Year For Speculative Assets

It is no surprise that speculative assets such as growth stocks, cryptocurrencies, and meme stocks have encountered rough seas this year.

Just looking at simple YTD performances, the losses have been stark. The PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) - Get Free Report - an ETF that tracks the top 100 tech companies - has lost 28% of its value in 2022.

The U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF offering ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) - Get Free Report, meanwhile, has fallen a whopping 63%.

And major meme stocks, such as GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Free Report, and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report, have fallen 39%, 78%, and 78%, respectively.

Figure 2: GME, QQQ, AMC, BBBY, MEME and BITO year-to-date performance. Stock Rover

Our current macro scenario is quite different from that of 2021, and for the worse. This year, the economy started to show signs of weakness, with high inflation and rising interest rates taking a toll on equities, especially of highly leveraged companies. Business fundamentals and healthy balance sheets have become more important than ever. Most speculative assets lag in both departments.

In an environment of uncertainty, and with recession risks ahead, many investors have preferred to play it safe rather than bet on so-far-unprofitable assets.

Some investors with higher risk tolerance have turned towards shorting more speculative stocks with sky-high valuations. Others, however, are turning to safer assets such as treasuries (at the time of writing, the yield on a US 10-year T-note sits at about 3.6%).

The Short Sellers Make a Comeback

For much of 2020 and 2021, short sellers got seriously burned betting against speculative assets, including some of the most iconic meme stocks. Some short-selling hedge funds, such as Melvin Capital - famously caught up in the GameStop short squeeze of early 2021 - went belly-up.

However, in bear market years, short sellers can wrack up impressive gains. They’ve certainly done so in 2022.

As of early December, market bears have registered stellar profits on some of the most popularly short-sold stocks.

Tesla's short sellers made about $11.59 billion in mark-to-market profits (with a total short interest of $11.96 billion).

AMC short sellers pocketed about $1.73 billion in mark-to-market profits (with a total short interest of $771 million).

Bed Bath & Beyond short sellers took about $146 million in mark-to-market profits (with a total short interest of $99 million).

GameStop short sellers had only $82 million in mark-to-market profits (with a total short interest of $1.39 billion).

GameStop Has Been a Stand-Out Stock

Of note to meme stock enthusiasts is that GameStop, though still down significantly YTD, has outperformed many of the other speculative assets mentioned in this article. Short sellers have come out ahead, but they’ve not made the killing they thought they would.

About $1.4 billion in short positions were placed this year, but these positions generated only $82 million in profits. (I.e., every $1 short against GameStop has netted short sellers, on average, only $0.06).

The persistent short interest in GameStop stems largely from the “smart money’s” skepticism of GameStop's valuation. The institutional view is well captured by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who recently reiterated his sell recommendation on GameStop shares.

Although GME is down year-to-date, on a few occasions this year - especially during September - the company has outperformed the Nasdaq and the S&P 500. See below.

Figure 3: GameStop's performance YTD vs. Nasdaq and S&P 500. Stock Rover

GameStop’s apparent resistance to heavy short attacks can probably be attributed to a small army of retail investors, who have managed to hold GameStop shares at sky-high prices, even almost two years after the meme craze of early 2021.

Today, it is estimated that about 70% of GameStop's float is held by retail investors. Most continue to hold their positions despite the macroeconomic uncertainties that haunt the markets.

Credit must be given to the company's management, which has adopted a strategy aimed at transforming GameStop's brick-and-mortar business model and achieving short-time profitability, all without further share dilution.

Socially-Mobilized Investing Is Not Disappearing Any Time Soon

Several times over the last five years, many in the media claimed that Bitcoin had been “killed.” And though Bitcoin has taken a nosedive over the past few months, it is still trading at nearly $17,000 per coin - a price that many would have thought ludicrous just a decade ago. During bear markets, many speculative assets are often declared dead prematurely.

In a recent speech, S3 Partners CEO Bob Sloan noted that the strategy - taken up by many investors - of shorting stocks during darkening macroeconomic times can be a risky one. In the case of stocks that pivoted during the meme craze, Sloan invoked the idea of "Kardashian economics."

Essentially, Sloan believes short sellers routinely underestimate the risk of short squeezes. Sloan thinks it is a mistake to view events such as GameStop's 2021 squeeze as a once-in-a-lifetime rarity.

"The Kardashians are still here. Look at that chest and apply that to the financial market and tell me whether you believe that socially mobilized investing is going to disappear." Said Bob Sloan on Netflix's "Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga"

